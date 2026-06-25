DISA Technologies CEO Testifies Before Congress on Turning Abandoned Uranium Mine Waste Into Domestic Critical Mineral Supply

As Congress moves to reduce dependence on foreign mineral supply chains, DISA Technologies offers a proven solution: cleanup and recovery in a single step.

WASHINGTON, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Greyson Buckingham, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of DISA Technologies, Inc., testified yesterday before the U.S. House Committee on Energy and Commerce, Subcommittee on Environment, at a hearing titled "Trash to Treasure: Examining Legislation to Support Domestic Critical Mineral Recovery and Recycling." Buckingham testified that new and emerging technologies, like DISA's patented HPSA™ technology, can simultaneously remediate abandoned uranium mine (AUM) waste while recovering critical minerals at significantly lower cost than conventional cleanup methods.

"We are not asking you to choose between cleanup and recovery. With the right framework, America can do both — protect public health, restore the land, and strengthen our mineral supply, all while saving taxpayers money," said Buckingham.

DISA holds the first and only license ever issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) to remediate and recycle AUM waste. The technology has been validated through an EPA-sponsored treatability study documenting greater than 90% reduction in uranium and radium-226 concentrations, independently verified by Idaho National Laboratory, and licensed by the NRC following a unanimous Commissioner vote and a Finding of No Significant Impact. HPSA™ technology removes up to 98% of uranium contamination, reduces waste volume requiring disposal by up to 83%, and costs 60-70% less than hauling all material to an offsite disposal facility.

"Every ton of critical minerals and nuclear fuel we do not produce at home is a ton we buy from foreign sources, including Russia and China — and changing that is a matter of national security," Buckingham added.

The United States currently imports over 97% of its uranium. The EPA estimates there are up to 15,000 sites associated with AUM waste across the American West where material has sat untreated on the surface for over half a century. HPSA™ technology can recover meaningful quantities of uranium from that waste while simultaneously remediating contaminated land, strengthening domestic mineral supply and reducing U.S. dependence on Russia and China — a goal that drew bipartisan support at Wednesday's hearing.

Watch Buckingham's opening statement here.

About DISA Technologies

DISA Technologies is a veteran-led mineral liberation company founded in 2018 and headquartered in Casper, Wyoming. The company has raised more than $80 million in private capital from investors including Constellation Energy, BHP, Evok Innovations, Valor Equity Partners, Galvanize, and Halliburton Labs. DISA holds the first and only NRC license to remediate and recycle abandoned uranium mine waste. For more information, visit www.disatech.com.

SOURCE DISA Technologies, Inc.