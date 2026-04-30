DISA Technologies Closes $33M Strategic Financing Led by Galvanize and Supported by BHP Ventures

Financing Supported by Leading Strategic and Institutional Investors to Accelerate Critical Mineral Processing & Domestic Uranium Recovery

CASPER, Wyo., Apr. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DISA Technologies Inc. (DISA), a company pioneering high-impact solutions for mineral processing, domestic uranium remediation and resource recovery, has closed a $33 million strategic financing led by Galvanize and supported by BHP Ventures.

"This financing marks a key milestone in DISA's growth as a platform for critical mineral processing and domestic uranium remediation," said Greyson Buckingham, CEO and Co-Founder of DISA. "With the support of Galvanize, BHP Ventures, and our existing investors, we are accelerating commercialization and scaling deployment of our technology to meet a growing national need."

"Critical minerals are a foundational constraint on both energy security and industrial competitiveness," said Cliff Ryan, Co-Head of Venture and Growth at Galvanize. "DISA's technology stands out for its ability to unlock value from both existing operations and legacy assets, and to do so with speed and efficiency. We're excited to support the team as they scale deployment."

"DISA Technologies' HPSA approach to processing critical minerals across mining and remediation sites is designed for broad deployment," said Laurel Buckner, VP of New Business Ventures at BHP. "As operating costs increase across the supply chain and global demand continues to grow, we see the opportunity for critical minerals recovery to unlock future value."

Key existing investors including Evok Innovations, Constellation Energy, Halliburton Labs, Valor Equity Partners, and Veriten continued their participation in the round. With this financing, DISA has raised approximately $83 million to date, backed by a diverse group of strategic and institutional investors with deep experience across mining, energy, and industrial technology. DISA's patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA™) technology is designed to unlock value across both modern mineral processing and legacy uranium remediation, delivering a cleaner, faster, and more efficient method to liberate minerals.

The company is scaling deployment across mining operations and Abandoned Uranium Mine (AUM) remediation projects, with commercial units installed at several global sites and over 100 AUM sites secured under contract to date.

In September 2025, DISA was issued a first-of-its-kind NRC license, enabling access to remediate AUM sites across the nation. The company expects to commence remediation projects later this year, including on the Navajo Nation and at a federal site under its NRC license.

The participation of both new and existing investors underscores strong alignment around DISA's strategy to address critical mineral supply chain challenges and unlock value from legacy uranium assets. Insider participation from Evok, Constellation Energy, Halliburton Labs, Valor Equity Partners, and Veriten reflects continued conviction in DISA's growth trajectory and technology platform.

DISA has achieved significant technical and commercial milestones over the past 12 months, including advancing regulatory pathways, adding multiple strategic investors, commissioning commercial-scale HPSA™ units across multiple mining applications, and continuing to scale its uranium remediation and recovery platform.

For more information about DISA and its solutions, please visit www.disatech.com.

About DISA Technologies

Founded in 2018, DISA Technologies is revolutionizing mineral recovery with our patented High-Pressure Slurry Ablation (HPSA™) technology—an innovative solution that upgrades critical minerals from mined ore and legacy waste. Serving both the mining and remediation sectors, we recover valuable resources that power industry, strengthen energy independence and restore contaminated sites to productive use. DISA's technology unlocks economic and environmental value, transforming how the world processes, remediates and recycles essential mineral assets. DISA is headquartered inCasper, Wyoming, with a satellite office in Westminster, Colorado.

About Galvanize

Galvanize is a global asset manager investing at the intersection of energy innovation, resilience, and intelligence. The firm deploys capital across seed, venture, growth, public equities, credit, and real estate, combining investment expertise with deep in-house capabilities in technology, policy, and markets. Galvanize is structured to rapidly identify and execute on investment opportunities created by the energy transition, across all sectors of the economy.

About BHP Ventures

BHP Ventures is the in-house venture capital arm of BHP Group Limited. The fund invests in breakthrough technologies, shaping the future of BHP and the global resources industry. BHP Ventures complements the innovation already underway within BHP by enabling new partnerships and creating opportunities to strengthen the company's portfolio and lower emissions. BHP is a global resources company that produces essential commodities the world needs, including iron ore, copper, steelmaking coal – and soon potash. With operations and projects in over 90 countries around the world, BHP is the world's largest copper producer.

SOURCE DISA Technologies, Inc.