Disability groups file federal lawsuits in New York and Illinois challenging assisted suicide laws

Fourth and fifth federal suits in national campaign target dangerous state policies for failing to provide suicide prevention services to all, regardless of disability

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a major expansion of its national campaign, the End Assisted Suicide coalition of individuals with disabilities and disability and patient advocacy organizations today filed simultaneous federal lawsuits in New York and Illinois, challenging the constitutionality of those states' assisted suicide laws.

These filings represent the fourth and fifth lawsuits in the coalition's multi-state legal effort to protect the rights of people with disabilities and other vulnerable populations, following previous actions in California, Colorado, and Delaware. Plaintiffs argue the laws discriminate against people with disabilities by substituting lethal prescriptions for equal access to suicide prevention services.

National plaintiffs for both cases include the National Council on Independent Living, Not Dead Yet, the Institute for Patients' Rights and United Spinal Association. New York plaintiffs include four independent living centers and two individuals with disabilities. Illinois plaintiffs include Chicago ADAPT, Progress Center for Independent Living, a palliative care physician and two individuals with disabilities.

The lawsuits were announced at a community forum bringing together international disabilities rights advocates outside the United Nations during the 19th Session of the Conference of States Parties to the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. In New York, plaintiffs are seeking a Temporary Restraining Order to halt enforcement of the law, which is scheduled to take effect Aug. 5. Illinois' law takes effect Sept. 12.

"When states legalize assisted suicide while simultaneously cutting home care and community-based services, they send a dangerous message: that death is a solution for disability and lack of support," said Sharon Shapiro, board member at Brooklyn Center for Independence of the Disabled.

The suits allege violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, and the Fourteenth Amendment's Due Process and Equal Protection Clauses.

"These legal actions are about affirming that every person has inestimable value and dignity, regardless of age, disability, or prognosis, and ensuring that no one is treated as disposable under the law," said Matt Vallière, executive director of the Institute for Patients' Rights.

Representing the Illinois plaintiffs, Ebony Payne said, "I joined the lawsuit because of personal experiences that brought me really close to death and the people who I leaned on to do the right thing became the people to do the opposite. It [the Illinois law] is a trainwreck and is not what you expect from people who are obligated to do no harm."

For more information, visit EndAssistedSuicide.org.

Suicidal thoughts or actions (even in very young children, older adults, and people with life-threatening illness/disability) are a sign of extreme distress and should not be ignored. If you or someone you know needs immediate help, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

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SOURCE End Assisted Suicide