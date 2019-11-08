Disability Product Tops the List in Amazon's Woman-Owned Small Business Contest

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EazyHold is one of 6 in the running to receive the 2019 first-ever Amazons Woman-Owned Small Business of the Year Award.

An Amazon finalist is chosen for its innovation and vision, the Simi Valley Ca. company EazyHold develops adaptive aids for those with disabilities like stroke, spinal cord injuries, cerebral palsy, Parkinson's, limb loss ALs, and arthritis, to eat, drink, write, work and play independently. The company is 100% female designed, owned and operated and dedicated to making inclusive products that are affordable and easily accessible. EazyHold is fulfilled by Amazon and carried in its mainstream marketplace for reliable and efficient distribution.

Three sisters, Kerry, Merrily, and Wendy Mellin are Co-Owners and designers of EazyHold. After a 35-year career designing for the motion picture industry, Kerry discovered through her own necessity a lack of simple grip aids to help people be active through physical adversity. Designing inclusive products that allow differently-abled independence is now the motivating force behind Mellin Works LLC. and the sisters have made history by innovating a new category of silicone grip aids for the healthcare and caregiving industries. The Amazon contest link to vote for EazyHold is https://www.amazon.com/b?node=19900435011#eazyhold and voting is open till Nov.9.

Mellin says, "For schools, hospitals, therapy centers, and for home use, EazyHold is becoming an industry standard, and is now recognized worldwide in university curricula, and academic textbooks on Instructional Basic Assistive Technology Application and Procedure."

