Disability:IN Names Sorenson a 2024 Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion

SALT LAKE CITY, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sorenson, the world's leading provider of communication tools for Deaf, DeafBlind, and hard-of-hearing people, has, for the second consecutive year, been recognized as a top-scoring company on the 2024 Disability Equality Index®. Disability Equality Index is the leading independent, third-party resource for the annual benchmarking of corporate disability inclusion policies and programs and is used by more than 70% of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500.

"We are honored by this recognition," said Jorge Rodriguez, CEO of Sorenson, which uses language intelligence to weave accessibility and understanding across global communities. "This award recognizes our leadership in employee engagement, inclusion policies, and our work to engender a rich, diverse, and inclusive corporate culture. This work is an ongoing effort, and is at the heart of our mission of accessibility."

For over 20 years, Sorenson has hired people with all abilities and today, continues to offer a variety of accommodation and support services to ensure that employees can participate fully in the workplace.

According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.3 billion people – or 16 percent of the global population – experience a significant disability. Disability crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status, and religion.

Additionally, over the past 12 months, Sorenson worked diligently to increase the impact of its supplier diversity program and to strengthen its procurement process, as well as worked to enhance ongoing employee inclusion efforts, notes Sorenson Director of Diversity Equity and Inclusion Kenya Shaw. "We further diversified to include companies and small businesses that employed people with disabilities. But building a corporate culture where all people can thrive is never a one-and-done. It's an ongoing process of reviewing policies, practices, procedures, and continuing the conversation."

View in ASL. Read in Spanish.

About Sorenson

Sorenson is one of the world's leading language services providers, combining patented technology with human-centric solutions. We strive to increase diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for underrepresented people through communication solutions for all: call captioning and video relay services, video remote and in-person sign language and spoken language interpreting, translation, real-time captioning, and post-production language services. Our company impact extends beyond the connections we support. Under Sorenson's Impact and ESG Vision and Action Plan, we're reviewing our carbon footprint, addressing accessibility and advancement barriers for Deaf employees, and implementing a supplier diversity program. Sorenson is a minority-owned company committed to expanding opportunities for underserved communities and championing a culture of belonging.

About the Disability Equality Index:

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion".

The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation's largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts, and disability advocates. Learn more at Disability Equality Index.

