Disabled LGBT Woman Creates Holiday Collection for LGBT, Disabled, and Feminist Communities
Nov 15, 2022, 07:57 ET
Queeriously Ill Designs' new collection features holiday designs representing and supporting LGBT, disability, and women's rights.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The new holiday collection by Queeriously Ill Designs offers custom designs for the LGBT community, featuring holiday sayings like "Make the Yuletide gay," "Don we now our gay apparel," "All I want for Christmas is trans rights," and "Oh [rein]deer I'm queer." The collection includes holiday cards, gift wrap, stickers, ornaments, mugs, and tote bags, along with T-shirts and sweatshirts. Other progressive-minded holiday designs include "sleigh the patriarchy," "peace on Earth," and "Sugar and spice and equal rights."
Queeriously Ill Designs is owned and operated by Katie Reilly, a disabled LGBT woman. Reilly's designs are for customers with a progressive lifestyle that want to express and share their liberal values.
"I wasn't able to find LGBT–themed products when I married last year," remarks Reilly, "and I realized that there was a gap in the market for this demographic. I started Queeriously Ill Design to address this by creating options for decorating and gift-giving for the LGBT community and expanded to related issues."
The name of Reilly's shop has a special meaning to her. "Queeriously" is a combination of the words "seriously" and "queer," chosen due to a significant worry for the current political environment for LGBT citizens in America. The "Ill" portion of the shop name represents Reilly's disability. However, Reilly wants to convey that "navigating a disability can be difficult, but my shop allows me to express myself and do something I love that my customers can enjoy too."
The holiday collection and other disability, feminist, and LGBT-themed collections can be viewed at Reilly's Etsy shop at www.etsy.com/shop/QueeriouslyIllDesign.
Katie Reilly is a disabled LGBT creator and started Queeriously Ill Design in the Fall of 2021 when her disability caused her to be confined to bed. She used her design skills as a creative outlet and a coping mechanism. Print-on-demand options allow Reilly to produce and share her designs without causing further harm to her joints.
Media contact:
[email protected]
678-631-9104
SOURCE Queeriously Ill LLC
