Disabled San Antonio Man Receives The Gift Of Mobility and Financial Independence From Exceptional Team Of Local Creators At Cruising Kitchens

The normal tasks like going to the grocery store or a friend's house that most people take for granted, are some of the things Xavier is looking forward to the most. "I think for most people they'll think oh it's just a car right, but it's much more than that. It's like freedom, it's opportunities, it's experiences that I haven't experienced yet, but with this new vehicle I'll be able to do so. Most importantly, I'm going to be able to take my wheelchair, because my wheelchair is like an extension of myself. It's like my legs for me," Xavier emphasizes. "I was tired of hearing the stories of him being told no, so I knew that we had to jump in the action, and step up in a big way," Cameron stated. He added, "I say every Monday that attitudes are contagious, and he has the best that I've ever seen. During the process of working with him on the van design, I fell in love with him as a person and that is why I decided to give him the job."

Behind every great man is a great woman and Xavier's mother Nora has been his biggest supporter from the beginning. "This experience has been amazing to say the least, and it played right into how we have experienced life. When I was pregnant with Xavier I was told he would not live, and he did." She reveals. "Then it was, he would not walk, and he did, and also that driving was not possible for him, and he is now driving on his own! It is the most incredible feeling to have so many caring strangers be part of my child's life journey and I am forever grateful...My son deserves this, and I will support him in all of his dreams and adventures!"

Xavier has his driving test scheduled for the 16th of this month and he couldn't be more excited. Until then, he's happy just to be able to do donuts in the parking lot of his new place of employment. A whole new world is about to open up for this young man and he is ready to take on whatever comes next.

