Disabled War Veteran Repays Service Dog Organization, by Inventing New Chew-Toy and Donating All Profits

James and Barrett quickly developed a close bond, but there was a potentially dangerous problem – Barrett routinely tore apart the toughest of chew toys, including those dubbed "indestructible." So James set his sights on finding a stronger, safer product for his new best friend.

James refused to give up in his quest for a toy that even a determined dog like Barrett could enjoy, but not destroy.

Unable to find any suitable product, James proved U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth D-Ill. correct, when she explained why veterans are twice as likely to start or lead their own companies as civilians:

"Those who've worn the uniform have a kind of courage instilled in them," said the senator, herself a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel. "The type of resilience and determination that can turn a long-shot idea into a profit-making business."

James had never heard of Sen. Duckworth, but proving her right, he had already contacted a variety of manufacturers. James now has a patent pending on the unique manufacturing process he developed to produce a completely solid indestructible rubber ball

His quest ended when he found Ethical Products in Bloomfield, NJ. They were the first company willing and able to help produce James's re-designed ball, and to also do something quite profound with their profits…

Ethical Products Inc Donating All Profits to Dogs4Warriors

Deeply impressed by the service, sacrifice and determination of both James and Barrett, the company made a remarkable move of their own, offering to donate not just a percentage, but all their profits on the sale of The Barrett Ball to the Dogs4Warriors organization that matched James with his beloved dog, Barrett.

Named after James's beloved dog, the Barrett Ball will be available in small, medium and large sizes, priced from $6.99 to $29.99 and comes with a 100% lifetime guarantee.

For more information download our Press Kit. Pre-order will be available on www.thebarrettball.com, though the new Barrett Ball will be officially launched at the Global Pet Expo on March 20-22 in Orlando. The Barrett Ball will be shipping to stores and websites in late April.

