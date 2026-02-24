disAMR Acquires AMR Insights to Build the Leading Global Hub for Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Innovation, Investment, and Policy Alignment

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- disAMR, a new company formed by partners who built Brammer Bio and have worked to support innovators in the AMR space—Mark Bamforth OBE and Dr. Richard Snyder—and science agency That's Nice LLC, today announced the acquisition of AMR Insights, a media and global networking communications hub founded in Amsterdam in 2016 to focus on tackling antimicrobial resistance (AMR).

disAMR, pronounced "disarm" as it is committed to combating the threat of AMR, and will serve as a nexus for AMR communications, education, and advocacy—connecting stakeholders, promoting innovation, shaping policy, and supporting sustainable antimicrobial product development. At a time when governments are reconsidering antibiotic incentive models and global health funding remains constrained, disAMR aims to help reshape the narrative and economics surrounding antimicrobial product innovation.

"As longstanding members of the life sciences community, AMR is a challenge we felt compelled to be involved in," said Mark Bamforth OBE, Chief Executive Officer of disAMR. "It is an existential public health challenge that is widely recognized but is underfunded due to market failure, and yet innovative approaches are being pursued worldwide to address it. We have launched disAMR to build awareness of the global health crisis of AMR and the innovative science and products being pursued, and to encourage organizations to get involved by supporting innovation, funding and taking action to improve market dynamics to successfully counter this deadly problem."

AMR is one of the world's leading public health threats. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that bacterial AMR was directly responsible for 1.27 million deaths and contributed to 4.95 million deaths in 2019.1 Unchecked, it is projected that by 2050, there will be nearly 2 million deaths a year attributed to AMR and more than 8 million associated with it.2 AMR is a borderless crisis affecting every healthcare system, economy and population worldwide.

disAMR has acquired AMR Insights, an organization launched by microbiologist Dr. Maarten van Dongen in 2016. disAMR will expand upon the legacy of AMR Insights by migrating its large body of educational and informative AMR content to a new multichannel platform, with a focus on supporting companies, while continuing to unite and support the global community committed to tackling AMR in different ways.

"Having met Maarten at a conference in 2025, I was impressed by what he had done, and he was ready to pass the baton, so we recognized this was the opportunity we were looking for─to have a multi-faceted platform for the field where urgent action is needed," said Dr. Richard Snyder, Chief Scientific Officer of disAMR. "There are people doing great work worldwide, but it is fragmented and difficult to generate funding, and a stigma around infection has contributed to a malaise in tackling AMR. disAMR will serve as a central hub for communication, collaboration and coordinated action; bringing visibility, momentum and renewed optimism to the AMR field."

"After nearly a decade building AMR Insights into a globally recognized AMR media and networking platform, I wanted to ensure its mission would expand, not fade. With Mark, Richard and That's Nice, I'm confident the platform will grow in reach, influence and impact," said Dr. Maarten van Dongen, founder of AMR Insights. "When I met Richard and Mark, and ultimately the team at That's Nice, I was happy I had found the right people to not only continue this journey but take it to the next level."

That's Nice brings three decades of life sciences branding, communications and ecosystem-building expertise, positioning disAMR to rapidly scale visibility and stakeholder engagement. It launched and runs the publishing platform and thought leadership community, Pharma's Almanac. That's Nice is partnering with Mr. Bamforth and Dr. Snyder to bring its unique skillset and experience to disAMR and the AMR field.

"We've been honored to work with Mark across three companies he's built, and with Richard as well, including their time growing Brammer Bio into one of the life sciences industry's most highly regarded organizations," said Nigel Walker, founder of That's Nice LLC and Chief Commercial Officer of disAMR. "We are delighted to partner with them to build disAMR, bringing the platform knowledge and experience we have from Pharma's Almanac to contribute to this crucially important area."

About disAMR

disAMR is dedicated to countering antimicrobial resistance (AMR) by supporting innovators, educating stakeholders, and consistently spotlighting both the risks to human health and the progress being made worldwide. We unite and empower a global collective—organizations and individuals alike—to invest in solutions and contribute in meaningful ways. In parallel, we advocate for policy reform and sustainable economic models that enable long-term antimicrobial innovation. As an information and communications hub for this work, disAMR serves as a beacon of positivity, reinforcing that, together, we can and will neutralize the threat of AMR. In 2026, disAMR will launch a new multi-channel digital platform, expand its global ambassador network, and engage stakeholders across biotech, pharma, academia, and policy.

References:

