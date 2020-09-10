"Disappearing Doctors" Provides Crucial Mental Health Support for Physicians as Pandemic Threatens to Exacerbate Doctor Suicide Crisis

Despite an ongoing plague of doctor suicides, many cannot seek support or treatment without putting their livelihoods in jeopardy. According to a recent survey of 4,500 global doctors by Sermo, one in three said they knew a colleague who has died by suicide, while 64 percent said they would fear professional repercussions if they sought help for suicidal thoughts or "burnout."

Doctors may be reluctant to seek mental health support, but burnout – a state of cognitive, physical, and mental exhaustion caused by sustained stress – is a growing problem for physicians, according to 98 percent of the physicians surveyed by Sermo. Burnout and other complex factors lead an estimated 400 doctors to die by suicide each year, more than double the annual suicides in the general population, according to findings unveiled at the 2018 American Psychiatric Association meeting. That is the equivalent of two full medical school classes lost each year, and the COVID-19 pandemic threatens to exacerbate this crisis.

"Front line physicians are at higher risk for burnout and mental distress, but almost one in two doctors are reluctant to seek mental health support, which could help them cope better, heal faster and be happier," said Dr. Murali Doraiswamy, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Duke University School of Medicine. "Removing barriers that prevent physicians from seeking help should be a high priority for the field."

A first-of-its-kind global initiative, "Disappearing Doctors" offers a safe space dedicated to the medical community and their mental health. The campaign was specifically designed to raise awareness about this taboo subject, with the goal of removing stigma around the mental health issues our healers are facing.

"We want to amplify physicians' voices so we can destigmatize mental health issues and work toward a solution," said Mike Devlin, FCB Health New York Executive Creative Director. "We're asking the broader community to join us in this fight to heal our healers."

Through its partnership with Sermo, an online community of over 800,000 anonymous healthcare professionals across 150 countries, Disappearing Doctors is giving doctors a first-of-its-kind refuge. Now, doctors anywhere in the world can rally around each other, speak openly about their experiences with mental health and burnout, and do so without fear of repercussion.

"Our mission is to support physicians globally – including offering a platform for them to share their mental health challenges that have been silenced for too long," said Peter Kirk, Sermo CEO. "Sermo has always been a place where physicians seek support and resources, and we're proud that together, our platform and partnership are trailblazing in the battle against mental health stigma in the medical community."

"FCB Health New York had been planning this campaign prior to the pandemic," continued Devlin, "and the breakthrough came when Sermo joined the partnership to create the safe haven experience, followed by Haymarket Media Group and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline."

Disappearing Doctors calls upon all those dedicated to the mental health of our healers to join the coalition, and help find meaningful ways to support physicians. By raising awareness around these vital issues, medical institutions, professional associations, support organizations, and others can raise awareness to help end the stigma, and also build tools and resources for the global peer support network based within Sermo.

"At FCB Health Network, we are surrounded by medical heroes. They are our colleagues, our clients, family members, and friends. I'm incredibly proud that the team has created this safe haven to give back to those who give so selflessly," said Dana Maiman, President and CEO of FCB Health Network.

For more information or to explore a partnership with "Disappearing Doctors," please visit DisappearingDoctors.com and follow Disappearing Doctors on Facebook.

