Disaster preparedness and resiliency website launches to help Texas small businesses

HOUSTON, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BeforeDuringAfter, a multi-functional website designed to help Texas small businesses prepare for, respond to, and ultimately recover from natural disasters and other unpredictable incidents, is now available statewide at beforeduringafter.com .

BeforeDuringAfter was created through a public-private partnership between Texas Mutual Insurance Company , TEXSAR , the Texas State University Institute for Government Innovation , OneStar Foundation , and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas , with additional support from Wells Fargo .

"At TEXSAR, we pride ourselves on preparedness," said Justin McInnis, president at Texas Search and Rescue. "This new platform better connects Texas communities with their local emergency management officials, trusted disaster focused data sources and response agencies, ultimately helping small businesses prepare before a disaster and providing them with necessary resources to navigate and recover from the unexpected. We're proud to partner with like-minded organizations to launch a tool that can make a difference for small businesses and the communities in which they reside."

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) , 40% of small businesses that close in the wake of a disaster never reopen, and an additional 29% go out of business within two years of a disaster.

To help small businesses with resources, BeforeDuringAfter provides a readiness roadmap that outlines essential steps to help them prepare before a disaster strikes, includes access to crucial government information and local news updates during a disaster, and features a recovery timeline that includes steps businesses can take to help them bounce back after a disaster.

For more information on BeforeDuringAfter and to learn how to prepare your small business before disaster, visit beforeduringafter.com .

Rebecca Davio, Director, Texas State University Institute for Government Innovation

"In Texas, disasters start and end locally. Creating BeforeDuringAfter took more than two years, and we are proud that the platform is finally available to aid in the resilience of Texas communities when facing disasters."

Jeremiah Bentley, VP of Marketing and Community Affairs, Texas Mutual Insurance Company

"At Texas Mutual, part of our commitment to build a stronger, safer Texas means doing our part to help businesses and communities become more prepared, and recover quicker in the event of a disaster. BeforeDuringAfter is just one way we're invested in creating strong, safe and resilient communities across the state."

Chris Bugbee, President and CEO, OneStar Foundation

"OneStar Foundation believes we are stronger when we come together, and we are proud to be a part of the coalition supporting the development of BeforeDuringAfter. This platform represents a significant step forward in ensuring small businesses, nonprofits, and the communities we serve are better equipped to prepare for, respond to, and recover from disasters."

Christopher Rios, Senior Community Impact & Sustainability Specialist, Wells Fargo

"Small businesses are the backbone of our Texas communities. Wells Fargo works collaboratively with community partners to support small businesses during many financial challenges—including natural disasters. We know firsthand that better preparedness leads to faster recovery, and we are proud to be part of this coalition to launch BeforeDuringAfter in Texas."

About BeforeDuringAfter

BeforeDuringAfter was developed as a resource to help Texas small businesses prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural and other unpredictable incidents. The website is made possible by a coalition of partners, including Texas Mutual Insurance Company, TEXSAR, the Texas State University Institute for Government Innovation, OneStar Foundation, and the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, with additional support from Wells Fargo. Explore more at beforeduringafter.com .

