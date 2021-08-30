Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Size Worth $255.19 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The global disaster preparedness systems market size is expected to reach USD 255.19 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the increasing terrorism and criminal activities coupled with unpredictable natural disasters. Disaster preparedness refers to the preparations for mitigating the damages caused by natural or manmade disasters. It typically includes predictions of potential disasters and their probable locations, preventive measures to avoid tragedies before their occurrence, mitigation of the potential impact of disasters on vulnerable populations, and responses to effectively cope with the consequences of disasters.

Various countries are making efforts to make technological enhancements in their disaster preparedness systems. For instance, in August 2020, the defense department of the U.S. announced a partnership with other agencies such as Microsoft to develop artificial algorithms to obtain real-time data regarding disasters. This data is used for improving the decisions related to natural disasters.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of type, the safety management system segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The rapid rise in the demand for surveillance systems for smart city projects is driving the segment growth

In terms of solution, the geospatial solutions segment witnessed a steady growth in 2020. The demand for geospatial information to identify the accurate location of the emergency and make effective decisions is on the rise from both the government and private sectors, which is driving the segment growth

In terms of services, the design and integration services segment witnessed the fastest CAGR in 2020. The growing preference for customized disaster preparedness systems is expected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period

In terms of communication technology, the first responder tools segment witnessed the fastest CAGR in 2020. An increase in the use of first responder tools by first responders, including security personnel, fire departments, medical teams, and police personnel, is driving the segment growth

In terms of end use, the healthcare segment registered the fastest CAGR in 2020. An increase in the need for disaster recovery plans in place among hospitals, to prevent any potential loss of imperative information and transactions, is driving the segment growth

The increasing adoption of disaster preparedness systems in emerging economies such as India and China is expected to create growth opportunities for the market players in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period

Read 150 page market research report, "Disaster Preparedness Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Solution, By Services, By Communication Technology, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028'', by Grand View Research

Advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) are used for collecting data from the physical environment and communicating the same to different city departments. For instance, the Rio de Janeiro City Hall Operations Center uses IoT sensors for collecting real-time data about the traffic, weather, medical services, and police in the city. Additionally, AT&T and the city of Houston worked together to deploy IoT technology for communicating damage and identifying the risk.

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to affect market growth favorably in the forthcoming years. Various companies came together to overcome the pandemic. For instance, in April 2020, Disaster Management Group announced a partnership with DialAmerica to provide contact tracing for COVID-19.

Grand View Research has segmented the global disaster preparedness systems market based on type, solution, services, communication technology, end use, and region:

Disaster Preparedness Systems Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Emergency/Mass Notification System



Surveillance System



Safety Management System



Earthquake/Seismic Warning System



Disaster Recovery and Backup Systems



Others

Disaster Preparedness Systems Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Geospatial Solutions



Disaster Recovery Solutions



Situational Awareness Solutions

Disaster Preparedness Systems Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Training & Education Services



Consulting Services



Design & Integration Services



Support & Maintenance Services

Disaster Preparedness Systems Communication Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

First Responder Tools



Satellite Phones



Emergency Response Radars



Vehicle-Ready Gateways



Others

Disaster Preparedness Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

BFSI



Energy and Utilities



Aerospace and Defense



Manufacturing



IT and Telecom



Public Sector



Transportation and Logistics



Healthcare



Others

Disaster Preparedness Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the Disaster Preparedness Systems Market

Honeywell

Lockheed Martin

Motorola Solutions

Siemens

NEC Corporation

IBM

Alertus

OnSolve

Juvare

Singlewire Software

