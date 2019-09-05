Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service 2019 Buyer's Guide

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 Disaster-Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) report offers our first glimpse at global adoption of DRaaS. Not surprisingly, global trends mimic the U.S., with nearly half of businesses surveyed currently using DRaaS to protect their data. An additional 34% of businesses say they expect to implement DRaaS by 2021, bringing total adoption close to 80% within two years.Today's hypercompetitive business environment requires not only maintaining the highest levels of system availability, but capitalizing on unique differentiators like data. For most businesses, data—whether customer, research-driven, or market-based—is a concrete asset that is being leveraged in new and different ways, in activities such as product development and marketing. Businesses are also storing more data than ever before, whether for revenue-generating activities, or as a result of activities like backup. At the same time, regulations surrounding data, from the European GDPR to US-based HIPAA regulation and HITRUST certification, require data to be handled with extreme care. When companies lose data, it costs approximately $150 per record lost, with the average data breach costing businesses $3.9 million.1 As a result, businesses are placing greater importance on data backup and recovery.

