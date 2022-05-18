Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Size to Grow by USD 40.97 bn growth | Amazon.com Inc. and Broadcom Inc. Among Key Vendors|Technavio

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market covers the following areas:

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Sizing

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Forecast

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

Improvements in manageability and protection are driving the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market share growth. DRaaS helps in continuing business operations in case of an outage. In addition, it improves the security and visibility of networks and servers with real-time activity and system health monitoring and reporting. DRaaS solutions provide full control and support manual and automatic failure. They also provide customer information on the state of health of the entire IT estate. They protect businesses from the impact of unplanned server outages. Small and medium-sized enterprises need an extra data center of their own or should be able to afford a secondary hot site for managing backup in critical situations. Moreover, these replicated data centers should meet the RPO and RTO objectives, and the backup should be done quickly. Therefore, improved manageability and data protection from DRaaS vendors allow businesses to focus on their core competencies.

The availability of open-source disaster recovery tools will challenge the global disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market share growth during the forecast period. These tools help in setting up a single master backup server to multiple backup hosts over the network. Such solutions can be downloaded and run on all platforms. They are increasing in popularity in developing countries such as China and India, as many enterprises are wary of hosting their data on the cloud. Most small-scale companies cannot afford high-priced on-premises and cloud-based recovery backup solutions. As a result, they use open-source disaster recovery tools that do not require capital investments.

Key Vendors and their Offerings

The disaster recovery-as-a-service (DRaaS) market report offers information on several market vendors, including Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., iland Internet Solutions, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP among others. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Amazon.com Inc. - The company offers CloudEndure under disaster recovery as a service.

Broadcom Inc. - The company offers CA performance management under disaster recovery as a service.

Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers Cisco DRaaS reference architecture to provide disaster recovery services for enterprise customer data center physical and virtual servers to a service provider's Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Dell Technologies Inc. - The company offers Cloud Disaster Recovery for disaster recovery as a service.

iland Internet Solutions - The company offers disaster recovery as a service with Veenam and Zerto.

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 44.65% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 40.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 42.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amazon.com Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., iland Internet Solutions, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NTT Communications Corp., Oracle Corp., and Sungard Availability Services LP Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: IT consulting and other services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Deployment - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Public cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Private cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Hybrid cloud - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 33: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 37: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 39: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 40: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 42: Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 43: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 45: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 46: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 47: Amazon.com Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 48: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 49: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 50: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 51: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 52: Broadcom Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 53: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 54: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 55: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 56: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 57: Cisco Systems Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 58: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 59: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Dell Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 60: Dell Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 61: Dell Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 62: Dell Technologies Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 63: Dell Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 64: Dell Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 iland Internet Solutions

Exhibit 65: iland Internet Solutions - Overview



Exhibit 66: iland Internet Solutions - Product and service



Exhibit 67: iland Internet Solutions – Key news



Exhibit 68: iland Internet Solutions - Key offerings

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 69: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 70: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 71: International Business Machines Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 72: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 73: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Microsoft Corp.

Exhibit 74: Microsoft Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 76: Microsoft Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 77: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 78: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 NTT Communications Corp.

Exhibit 79: NTT Communications Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 80: NTT Communications Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 81: NTT Communications Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 82: NTT Communications Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: NTT Communications Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 84: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Oracle Corp. – Key news



Exhibit 88: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

10.12 Sungard Availability Services LP

Exhibit 89: Sungard Availability Services LP - Overview



Exhibit 90: Sungard Availability Services LP - Product and service



Exhibit 91: Sungard Availability Services LP – Key news



Exhibit 92: Sungard Availability Services LP - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology



Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

