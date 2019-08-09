RAMSEY, N.J., Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Not all Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) companies are the same, according to experts at ComportSecure DRaaS solutions. The brand released some best practices for choosing the right provider for your disaster recovery service. Brands of all sizes can benefit from DRaaS, provided they pick the right offering for their business and needs. Disaster Recovery Service Provider, ComportSecure, Discusses How to Choose a DRaaS Provider.

Here are 5 things to consider when you choose your DRaaS provider:

How long have they been in the data center space? A brand with a long history of assisting organizations and enterprises of all sizes will have a proven track record -- a new provider doesn't have much history, and could have mixed results or even worse go out of business leaving you high and dry.

What availability guarantees are they offering? They say your data and network will be completely recovered as swiftly as possible, but do they offer any guarantees that their service will work when you need them most? You are placing the future of your business in their hands, so your Disaster Recovery Service Provider should offer you some ironclad guarantees. If they don't, you might want to move on.

What does their data center look like? The whole point of using DRaaS is to have a reliable and secure way to spin everything you need back up again in a hurry if something goes wrong. That process won't work if your provider's physical location is not secured and in pristine condition. The center should have rigorous physical protection, be climate controlled and technology and security should be top notch. You need to rely on your recovery data, so it must be protected; a look at the provider's facilities can help you see just how well they protect their servers and equipment.

Are they the ideal size for your brand? Size does matter, ideally, your DRaaS provider will be big enough to be fully staffed and equipped to meet your needs -- but small enough to offer a personal touch and full support services. A brand that is too small may not have enough resources, while one that is too large may be more interested in volume or the big fish than service.

How are their partner relations? Are they partnered with technology companies you recognize and use? If they don't support or pair with a fundamental manufacturer, holding high level certifications with that partner, they may not be an ideal match. Your DRaaS provider should also have stellar references in more than one industry, don't fall for a one trick pony!

Each of these factors matters when you choose a Disaster Recovery Service Provider for your business; these considerations can help ensure you choose the right provider for your needs and business.

