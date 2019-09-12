Disaster Recovery Service Provider, ComportSecure, Explains Steps for Assessing Your Organizations Current DR Environment

RAMSEY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster recovery service provider Comport is sharing some important new steps to determine just how ready an organization is for an emergency or disaster. Disasters can come in any form, as recent events have shown; hurricanes, winter storms, fires and even criminal behavior and terrorism can have devastating results for businesses. For a healthcare facility, the ability to react and stay on track after a disaster is even more compelling; if something widespread goes wrong, there may be more people seeking assistance and services than usual. Taking steps to prepare in advance is a must; the first thing any organization can do is a quick self-audit -- that showcases just how prepared (or not) the facility is to recover after a disaster.

Disaster Recovery Self-Assessment Steps

Are you prepared? While a chat with a disaster recovery specialist will reveal everything your organization needs and result in a comprehensive strategy, you can perform some simple steps to assess your business on your own. Review the following to determine how ready your company is to recover after an emergency:

Identify Critical Components: What parts of your network are most crucial? These may differ depending on the type of business you have. A hospital or healthcare facility might need immediate and ongoing access to EHR and medical equipment records, while a consumer products brand may be worried about continuing production as swiftly as possible.

Assess Current Setup: What would happen in the event of a disaster? While FEMA recommends all businesses have a comprehensive emergency plan in place, consider just those important components that make up your infrastructure. If you don't know, or your plan simply isn't enough to get you back on track after an emergency, you should take steps to remedy that immediately.

Consider Costs: What is the financial cost of recovering your network with your current setup? Would the financial burden be so overwhelming you'd have to close your doors or stop providing services? Discovering just how much an unprepared recovery and lost data could cost you may allow you to make the right moves for your future.

Time is money: If you are satisfied with your current strategy, consider one more component -- how long would it take you to restore everything you need to its current state? Since every minute counts and downtime is expensive, understanding how long your business would be out of commission as you recover also helps you allocate assets to your disaster recovery plans.

Understanding your disaster recovery preparedness is the first step. The next step is to create a plan that fills in gaps in your strategy to ensure your company is on secure footing in the event of an outage. Organizations like ComportSecure have experts on staff to help you create a strategic disaster recovery plan. Don't get left in the dark!

