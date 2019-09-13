Disaster Relief for Bahamas - The Shores Resort & Spa Donating $5 to Red Cross for Reservations Now through November 23, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla., Sept. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Shores Resort & Spa is helping people affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. The resort will be donating $5 for each reservation made with this special promotion September 12th - November 23, 2019. By reserving a two night stay, guests will be helping those in need with hurricane relief efforts and will also receive a 25% discount on the room rate. To book a reservation using this promotion, please visit www.shoresresort.com or call (866) 934-Shores and use the booking code FALLLTO to book your stay. Book by October 11 for stays now through November 23, 2019.

The Red Cross donation promotional details:

25% discount on room

Reservations from September 12th - November 23, 2019

The Shores Resort & Spa will donate $5 to the Red Cross for each reservation

to the Red Cross for each reservation Book by October 11th

Travel window is now through November 23, 2019

A two night minimum is required

Blackout dates may apply

The United Nations estimates that 76,000 people in Grand Bahama and the Abaco islands have been left homeless by the Hurricane Dorian and are in dire need of help. Every donation counts. The Red Cross is currently taking donations for non-perishable goods, baby supplies, cleaning items, and bedding. To donate directly, visit www.redcross.org.

The American Red Cross name and emblem are used with its permission, which in no way constitutes an endorsement, express or implied, of any product, service, company, opinion or political position. The American Red Cross logo is a registered trademark owned by The American National Red Cross. For more information about the American Red Cross, please visit redcross.org

The Shores Resort & Spa offers direct beach access, pristine Atlantic Ocean views, and plenty of beach fun for the whole family. Rated the best resort in the Daytona Beach area by the U.S. News & World Report and in the top 30% of luxury resorts in the state of Florida, The Shores Resort & Spa features direct access to miles of beaches, an oceanside sundeck complete with outdoor swimming pools, fabulous dining options, and a relaxing spa. Guests find The Shores the perfect place for surfing, walking and running on the beach, picnicking, playing in the surf and sunbathing.

To learn more about The Shores Resort & Spa or to book a stay, visit www.ShoresResort.com. Book direct and earn 5% cash back on your stay. To speak to a reservations' agent call (866) 934-7467, or email shoresreservations@shoresresort.com.

About The Shores Resort & Spa

Situated on a quiet stretch of Atlantic shoreline, The Shores Resort & Spa gracefully blends luxury, comfort, service, and style into an extraordinary beachfront retreat. From private balconies or terraces, the resort's guest-rooms and suites offer captivating views of the Atlantic Ocean or Florida's Intracoastal Waterway. The Shores offers a long list of luxurious guest services and amenities, including private poolside cabanas, oceanside fire pits with signature s'mores, exceptional dining, and an intimate spa. In addition, there are more than 20,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor adaptable function space for meetings of up to 400 guests. Both pet-friendly and eco-friendly, The Shores Resort & Spa is also a certified Florida Green Lodging resort. For more information on The Shores Resort & Spa, visit www.ShoresResort.com or call (866) 934-Shores.

