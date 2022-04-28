Disaster Relief Logistics Market Size to grow by USD 5.22 billion from 2021 to 2026 | Relief and Aid Transportation Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our disaster relief logistics market report covers the following areas:

Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis

Service

Relief And Aid Transportation



Relief And Aid Logistics

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges

The key factor driving the global disaster relief logistics industry growth is the increased demand for skilled logistics businesses to handle logistical operations. Private companies may improve their brand image and their impact on society by assisting society in times of crisis as they have the resources and experience required. NGOs, relief groups, and governments can benefit from private sector experience, technology, and other resources to strengthen their supply chain management. Furthermore, rising disaster occurrences and rising economic volatility are widening the gap between funds needed and raised. Thus, one of the most cost-effective solutions is to outsource supply chain management to logistics companies. Such factors are expected to drive the global disaster relief logistics market forward during the forecast period.

However, the key challenge to the global disaster relief logistics industry growth is the limited availability of proper logistics equipment in times of emergency. Since disasters strike without warning, there is little or no time to prepare. Thus, there is a scarcity of resources after the disaster, such as excavators to clear debris from the road and trucks or cargo planes to bring relief goods such as medicines, food, and water. Furthermore, it is possible that two or more disasters strike at the same time or in close succession in various areas, increasing the demand for already scarce resources such as cargo planes. Hence, the lack of resources is expected to limit the market growth during the forecast period.

Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The disaster relief logistics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Air Charter Service Group Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Blue Water Shipping AS, CSafe Global, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., FreightCenter Inc., JAS Worldwide Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lynden Inc., Next Exit Logistics, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., ODW Logistics, SEKO Logistics, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., SGLT Holding I LP, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are some of the major market participants.

Disaster Relief Logistics Market 2022-2026 : Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist disaster relief logistics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the disaster relief logistics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the disaster relief logistics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of disaster relief logistics market vendors

Disaster Relief Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.22 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.68 Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, Air Charter Service Group Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Blue Water Shipping AS, CSafe Global, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx Corp., FreightCenter Inc., JAS Worldwide Inc., Kuehne Nagel International AG, Lynden Inc., Next Exit Logistics, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., ODW Logistics, SEKO Logistics, S.F. Holding Co. Ltd., SGLT Holding I LP, United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Service



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Service

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Service - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Service

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Service



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Service

5.3 Relief and aid transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Relief and aid transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Relief and aid transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Relief and aid transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Relief and aid transportation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Relief and aid logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Relief and aid logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Relief and aid logistics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Relief and aid logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Relief and aid logistics - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Service

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Service ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

Exhibit 89: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Overview



Exhibit 90: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key news



Exhibit 92: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP - Segment focus

10.4 AP Moller Maersk AS

Exhibit 94: AP Moller Maersk AS - Overview



Exhibit 95: AP Moller Maersk AS - Business segments



Exhibit 96: AP Moller Maersk AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: AP Moller Maersk AS - Segment focus

10.5 Blue Water Shipping AS

Exhibit 98: Blue Water Shipping AS - Overview



Exhibit 99: Blue Water Shipping AS - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Blue Water Shipping AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: Blue Water Shipping AS - Segment focus

10.6 CSafe Global

Exhibit 102: CSafe Global - Overview



Exhibit 103: CSafe Global - Business segments



Exhibit 104: CSafe Global - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: CSafe Global - Segment focus

10.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

Exhibit 106: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Overview



Exhibit 107: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key news



Exhibit 109: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Deutsche Post DHL Group - Segment focus

10.8 FreightCenter Inc.

Exhibit 111: FreightCenter Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: FreightCenter Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: FreightCenter Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: FreightCenter Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Kuehne Nagel International AG

Exhibit 115: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Overview



Exhibit 116: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Kuehne Nagel International AG - Segment focus

10.10 Lynden Inc.

Exhibit 119: Lynden Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Lynden Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Lynden Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: Lynden Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 SGLT Holding I LP

Exhibit 123: SGLT Holding I LP - Overview



Exhibit 124: SGLT Holding I LP - Business segments



Exhibit 125: SGLT Holding I LP - Key news



Exhibit 126: SGLT Holding I LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: SGLT Holding I LP - Segment focus

10.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

Exhibit 128: United Parcel Service Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: United Parcel Service Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 130: United Parcel Service Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: United Parcel Service Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 132: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 133: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 134: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 135: Research methodology



Exhibit 136: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 137: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 138: List of abbreviations

