Disaster Relief Non-profit All Hands and Hearts Launches Program in Western Ukraine for Internally Displaced People (IDPs)

News provided by

All Hands and Hearts

23 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

UZHHOROD, Ukraine, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a non-profit organization that provides community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief to international communities, has launched a crisis relief program in Western Ukraine two years after Russia's brutal invasion.

Since the invasion, All Hands and Hearts has been addressing the unique needs of Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people (IDPs) through the Ukraine Crisis Relief program. In the early days of the crisis, working alongside local partner Save Ukraine, initial relief work encompassed supporting over 100,000 Ukrainians through life-saving evacuations and providing critical access to essential supplies.

Over the last two years, AHAH has adapted its work to the changing needs of these communities.

RELIEF IN POLAND
From July 2022 - March 2023, AHAH worked in Przemyśl, Poland, to conduct vital shelter repairs for those fleeing conflict and needing warm living spaces during the winter months. Since March 2023, AHAH has continued critical construction projects and working alongside local organizations to support the rapidly increasing refugee communities in Krakow, Poland.

RELIEF IN UKRAINE
All Hands and Hearts has evolved its partnership with Save Ukraine to facilitate the construction of transitional homes for 170 families. In November, AHAH spent two months in Western Ukraine, leveraging local partnerships to coordinate non-food items, conduct collective center repairs and coordinate inclusive and accessible engagement activities for IDPs.

As of January 2024, 14.6 million Ukrainians still need humanitarian assistance.

In March 2024, AHAH will launch a volunteer-powered program in Uzhhorod, Ukraine, in the Zakarpatska Oblast. Over 113,000 registered IDPs reside in the region, and more are expected to arrive as resources dwindle in outside areas. The city of Uzhhorod, therefore, needs support to provide safe shelter for displaced families and individuals.

AHAH will work with Uzhhorod University to provide critical updates and repairs for living spaces and coordinate various engagement activities for IDPs, giving dignity, community and shelter to over 200 individuals.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

Please consider donating to All Hands and Hearts' Ukraine Crisis Relief program. Together, we can make a lasting impact on the lives of war-stricken individuals.

Media Contact: 
Morgan Sydlowski
Director of Marketing at All Hands and Hearts
[email protected]
(+1) 978-518-0489

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts

