Disaster Relief Non-profit All Hands and Hearts Responds to Hurricane Beryl in the Caribbean and Texas

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a non-profit organization renowned for providing community-inspired, volunteer-powered disaster relief to international communities, is responding to Hurricane Beryl , the first major hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season.

Hurricane Beryl formed in the Atlantic and rapidly intensified causing widespread devastation across Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Grenada, Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Mexico. The hurricane's powerful 165 mph winds, torrential rains and severe storm surges have left a trail of destruction, displacing thousands of residents, damaging infrastructure and disrupting essential services. Communities have been left without power, clean water and access to medical care, exacerbating the urgency of relief efforts. On the evening of July 7, the hurricane struck Texas , adding to the extensive list of affected regions and leaving further destruction in its wake.

In response to this record-breaking Category 5 hurricane, AHAH is mobilizing our Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) to aid affected areas in the Caribbean and Texas.

"At All Hands and Hearts, we are deeply committed to supporting communities in their most critical times of need. Hurricane Beryl has left an unprecedented path of destruction across multiple regions, and our hearts go out to everyone affected. Our dedicated DART is mobilizing swiftly to provide much-needed relief and to help these communities begin the long process of recovery and rebuilding," said Jess Thompson, CEO of All Hands and Hearts.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

Please consider donating to All Hand and Hearts' Hurricane Beryl relief efforts . Together, we can make a lasting impact.

