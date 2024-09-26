Disaster Relief Non-Profit All Hands and Hearts Responds to Hurricane Helene

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a leading disaster relief organization, has activated its Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) in preparation for the potential devastation of Hurricane Helene, which is expected to bring severe impacts to the southern United States. The team is on the ground, outside the storm's predicted path, and is ready to assist communities likely to be affected by the hurricane's strong winds, storm surges and torrential rainfall as it approaches Florida's Big Bend region.

This hurricane comes during an extremely active season, on the heels of several major storms that have caused significant damage across the eastern U.S. AHAH is leveraging its 19 years of experience, including responses to Hurricane Beryl in Texas and Hurricane Francine in Louisiana, to provide immediate relief in anticipation of Hurricane Helene.

The organization has remained committed to long-term recovery in Florida, still on the ground nearly two years after Hurricane Ian. Before this, the organization had a long-term recovery program in response to Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Building on successful response efforts from previous storms, including Hurricane Ian in the same region, AHAH is well-prepared to provide essential support and aid. Chloe Forman, AHAH's Director of Response, stated, "We are fully mobilized and prepared to assist the communities facing Hurricane Helene, just as we have with previous storms. Our goal is to bring swift relief and help rebuild stronger communities."

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

The organization emphasizes the importance of public support in facilitating effective disaster relief efforts. Donations to AHAH's Hurricane Helene Relief fund will directly support the immediate needs of those affected by Hurricane Helene and future U.S. disasters.

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts