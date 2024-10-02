Disaster Relief Non-Profit All Hands and Hearts Responds to Hurricane Helene in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a leading disaster relief organization, has launched a 12-month response to provide relief for communities affected by Hurricane Helene. The storm has caused widespread devastation across the Southeast, with a confirmed death toll of more than 150 and hundreds still unaccounted for. While their experienced team of volunteers and staff continues with immediate relief in Florida, they are now focusing on Asheville, North Carolina, where reports of catastrophic flood damage are still emerging.

Asheville, one of the hardest-hit areas from Hurricane Helene's devastating floods, remains without power and cell service. Clean water and fuel shortages are compounding the challenges for residents, with significant inbound aid requests coming in from surrounding states, including Tennessee.

As of this morning, over 9,000 cases have been reported as needing emergency cleanup in response to the catastrophic flooding. AHAH has already assessed over 40 homes and completed debris removal, mucking, gutting and hazardous tree removal across more than 15 sites. Their initial efforts will focus on supporting local organizations by managing distribution hubs and clearing homes and businesses of the debris, mud and silt brought in by floodwaters.

Jessica Thompson, AHAH's Chief Executive Officer on-site in Asheville, stated , "We're really witnessing a disaster within a disaster. There is no access to drinking water, no power and no cell reception. Right now, we need to let emergency services, law enforcement and search-and-rescue teams to do their work before volunteer crews can step in. Once it's safe, we'll be there alongside homeowners, helping them start the long process of recovering their homes."

Leveraging nearly 20 years of disaster relief experience, AHAH has responded to some of the worst storms in U.S. history, including Hurricanes Katrina, Harvey, Irma, Maria and Dorian. The organization remains committed to long-term recovery and was still on the ground in Florida for two years after Hurricane Ian. Before this, the organization led a long-term recovery program in response to Hurricane Michael in 2018.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

The organization emphasizes the importance of public support in facilitating effective disaster relief efforts. Donations to AHAH's Hurricane Helene Relief fund will directly support the immediate needs of those affected by Hurricane Helene.

