Disaster Relief Non-Profit All Hands and Hearts Responds to Hurricane Milton in Florida

PASCO COUNTY, Fla., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- All Hands and Hearts (AHAH), a leading disaster relief organization, has a Disaster Assistance Response Team (DART) prepared to respond to Hurricane Milton's impending landfall , which is forecast to strike late Wednesday evening in areas already devastated by Hurricane Helene. After providing vital recovery efforts in Pasco County, Florida, following Helene, the team has evacuated in anticipation of Milton's arrival but will immediately re-deploy as soon as it is safe.

Since September 28, AHAH has been on the ground in Pasco County and Asheville, North Carolina, completing over 300 volunteer hours of muck and gut work and debris removal at more than 40 sites. The team has assessed over 60 sites for cleanup and trained community members in muck and gut work to build resilience against future events. In the midst of these recovery efforts, the same Floridian regions are facing more potentially catastrophic damage with Hurricane Milton, the third-fastest intensifying storm on record in the Atlantic.

"We are deeply concerned about vulnerable communities in Florida, many of which are still recovering from Hurricane Helene," said Chloe Forman, AHAH's Director of Response. "These back-to-back storms are hitting some of the most resilient yet elderly and vulnerable populations, making recovery even harder. Our team is committed to returning to Pasco County as soon as possible to check in on households we've supported and provide additional relief."

Hurricane Milton is expected to bring even more life-threatening coastal surges and dangerous conditions after Helene, which caused a 15-foot storm surge in Florida's Big Bend region. Experts predict that the impacts in Florida will be far worse due to Milton's unprecedented strength, posing significant threats to already devastated communities. As the storm approaches, AHAH is mobilizing resources to quickly re-deploy and continue critical recovery efforts in Pasco County.

AHAH proudly maintains its 4-star rating, the highest awarded by Charity Navigator, for the tenth consecutive year. This rating is a testament to its commitment to transparency and efficiency, assuring donors that 95% of every dollar contributed goes directly toward global relief efforts.

All Hands and Hearts is asking for urgent public support to assist in these back-to-back response efforts. Donations to the organization will help fund recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

SOURCE All Hands and Hearts