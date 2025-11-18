Disaster Tech Showcases AI-Powered Emergency Response at Clean Gulf 2025

Visit Booth 542 to See How PRATUS Simplifies Complex Responses

WASHINGTON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disaster Tech will join industry leaders at the Clean Gulf Conference, November 18–20 in New Orleans, Louisiana, to showcase PRATUS™, an AI-powered platform that enables energy and emergency response teams to coordinate smarter and respond faster. This year's theme, Prepare, Respond, and Recover, aligns with PRATUS' ability to help teams prepare, predict, communicate, and decide for any event.

PRATUS for Energy Response

Clean Gulf, Booth 542: See how PRATUS AI powers faster, smarter response for the Energy industry. Post this

Energy operators demand speed, clarity, and compliance, especially during high-stakes incidents. Today's response teams face three critical challenges: interoperability, responsible AI use, and training on new systems. PRATUS tackles these challenges head-on:

Integrates with existing systems like ArcGIS and Microsoft Teams, eliminating silos and reducing duplication of effort across operators.

Applying AI responsibly, augmenting (not replacing) human judgment with predictive analytics and actionable insights while maintaining transparency and compliance.

Reducing training burdens by meeting users where they already work in Microsoft Teams and 365.

When asked why the energy sector needs PRATUS, Carlton Landry, Director of Business Development & Strategy (Energy), explained:

"I have witnessed firsthand the challenges the energy sector faces in managing complex, high-stakes responses, from oil spills and hazardous material incidents to large-scale contingencies. PRATUS is the game-changer we've been waiting for, giving teams speed, clarity, and coordination. In an industry where every second counts, PRATUS isn't just a tool; it's the future of resilient, efficient response management that safeguards lives, assets, and the environment."

What You'll See at Booth 542

PRATUS empowers the energy sector with AI-enabled tools to respond faster, stay connected, and maintain compliance during critical disruptions. Visit Booth 542 to see firsthand how PRATUS delivers:

AI-powered insights for real-time decision-making

Predictive analytics to anticipate impact

Streamlined coordination through Microsoft Teams and 365 integration

Unified interface connecting private operators and government agencies

Don't Miss These Sessions

Join Sean Griffin, CEO and Co-Founder of Disaster Tech, and Carlton Landry, on November 19 for two sessions on predictive analytics, AI, and emerging technologies for emergency response:

Before the Storm: Predictive Analytics for Extreme Weather – 2:00 PM. Learn from Carlton about how AI-driven predictive analytics deliver accurate, dynamic forecasts to help organizations anticipate and mitigate impacts before landfall.

Maximizing Technology to Manage a Response – 2:25 PM. Explore how operators, regulators, and emergency managers can leverage AI, automated systems, digital twins, and remote sensing to detect anomalies earlier and improve response with Sean.

About Disaster Tech & PRATUS

Disaster Tech is a veteran-owned company on a mission to save lives, protect the environment, and build resilience through decision-support technologies. Its flagship platform, PRATUS, is a Software-as-a-Service that provides situational awareness, streamlines operational coordination, and supports planning before, during, and after any event.

SOURCE Disaster Technologies Incorporated