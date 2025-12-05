Disbennett Wealth Management Group Awarded 2025 Best in Ohio Business - Financial Planning Firm by Ohio Business Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

CARROLL, Ohio, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Disbennett Wealth Management Group, a leading financial planning firm specializing in retirement income strategies and wealth management, is honored to announce that it has been named the 2025 Best in Ohio Business for Financial Planning Firm by Ohio Business Magazine—marking the second year in a row the firm has received this prestigious recognition. This consecutive win highlights the firm's continued commitment to delivering exceptional financial guidance for successful individuals, families, and retirees navigating an increasingly complex economic landscape.

"We are deeply grateful to be recognized again as Ohio's Best Financial Planning Firm," said Chad Disbennett, Founder and CEO of Disbennett Wealth Management Group. "Receiving this honor two years in a row is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. Our mission remains the same: to bring clarity, confidence, and personalized strategy to each client's financial future."

As more Americans approach or enter retirement, financial decision-making has become significantly more challenging. According to the 2024 Spectrum Group analysis, the number of U.S. households with $500,000 or more in investable assets continues to grow, many facing major planning concerns—market volatility, increasing longevity, rising healthcare costs, and shifting tax laws that could impact retirement income and long-term wealth transfer.

Additionally, a 2024 Schwab survey found that nearly half of affluent retirees remain concerned about maintaining their desired lifestyle in retirement, while more than one-third worry about outliving their savings. Many also report uncertainty regarding tax-efficient estate planning and generational wealth strategies.

To address these challenges, Chad Disbennett developed the Wealth With Clarity Process, a proprietary planning approach designed to help successful individuals protect, preserve, and grow their wealth. This comprehensive process provides clients with personalized retirement income plans, risk management strategies, and tax-efficient portfolio design, all aimed at creating long-term financial stability.

Disbennett Wealth Management Group continues to expand its library of client resources through the Wealth With Clarity Process, offering tools and educational materials that empower successful individuals to make informed, confident financial decisions. To learn more or access exclusive resources, visit WealthWithClarity.com.

About Disbennett Wealth Management Group

Founded by Chad Disbennett, the firm specializes in retirement income planning, tax strategies, and portfolio design for successful individuals and families. Disbennett Wealth Management Group is dedicated to helping clients achieve financial clarity and peace of mind through personalized, long-term strategies tailored to each client's unique needs.

U.S. Census Bureau, "The Graying of America: More Older Adults Than Kids by 2035." Insured Retirement Institute, "Boomer Expectations for Retirement 2024." Schwab Retirement Study, "Affluent Retiree Sentiment and Planning Priorities 2024."

Ohio Business Magazine's 2025 Best of the Best awardee – Financial Planning Firm is based on a poll of the Ohio Business Magazine's readers. Results received November 14, 2025. This award is not based on investment performance.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a Broker/Dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge and Disbennett Wealth Management Group are not affiliated.

