Disc Medicine Announces Presentation of Clinical Data from First-in-Human Phase 1 Study of DISC-0974 at European Hematology Association (EHA) 2022 Congress

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for serious and debilitating hematologic diseases, announced today that clinical data of DISC-0974 will be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congress being held in Vienna June 9-12. The presentation will report initial results from the ongoing Phase 1a, placebo-controlled single ascending dose study in healthy volunteers. This study was designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of both intravenous and subcutaneous DISC-0974. DISC-0974 showed evidence of target engagement and iron mobilization and was generally well-tolerated. The abstract is available on the EHA website at www.ehaweb.org and the poster will be published on the EHA Congress platform on June 10, 2022.

Presentation Details:

Abstract: P1559

Title: DISC-0974, a First-In-Human Anti-Hemojuvelin Monoclonal Antibody, Reduces Serum Hepcidin Levels and Mobilizes Iron in Healthy Participants

Session Title: Iron metabolism, deficiency and overload

Session Date and Time: Friday, June 10, 2022 - 16:30 - 17:45 CEST (10:30am-11:45am ET)

About DISC-0974

DISC-0974 is an investigational, first-in-class monoclonal antibody designed to suppress hepcidin production by inhibiting the hemojuvelin (HJV) co-receptor, a highly selective and critical target of the hepcidin pathway with biological activity that has been validated by human genetic evidence. Hepcidin is the primary regulatory hormone of iron homeostasis and plays a central role by restricting iron absorption and preventing deployment from internal iron stores. DISC-0974 is currently being studied in a phase 1 clinical study of healthy volunteers and is developing being developed as a potential treatment for anemia of inflammation by suppressing hepcidin and enhancing iron availability for erythropoiesis.

DISC-0974 is an investigational therapy that is not approved for any use in any country. Disc obtained global rights to DISC-0974 and related molecules under a license agreement from AbbVie in October 2019.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is dedicated to transforming the lives of patients with hematologic disorders. We are building a portfolio of innovative, first-in-class therapeutic candidates that affect fundamental pathways of red blood cell biology. Disc Medicine is committed to developing treatments that empower and bring hope to the many patients who suffer from hematologic disease. For more information, please visit www.discmedicine.com.

