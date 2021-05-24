Disc Medicine to Present at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for serious and debilitating hematologic diseases, today announced that preclinical data of its hepcidin induction program will be presented at the upcoming European Hematology Association (EHA) 2021 Virtual Congress, which will be held from June 9-17.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number: EP841

Title: DISC-B, a selective matriptase-2 inhibitor, elicited robust increase in hepcidin-25 and reduction in serum iron in cynomolgus monkeys

Session: Iron metabolism, deficiency and overload

The e-poster presentation will be made available as of Friday, June 11, 2021 (09:00 CEST) and will be accessible for on-demand viewing until August 15, 2021. The abstract is currently available online on EHA2021 Virtual Congress Platform.

