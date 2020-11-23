Disc Medicine to Present at the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a hematology company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutic candidates for serious and debilitating diseases, announced it will participate in the Piper Sandler 32nd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference.

A pre-recorded presentation by John Quisel, J.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Disc Medicine, will be available beginning on Monday, November 23 at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time. A link to the presentation will be provided in the "News & Events" section of Disc Medicine's website at www.discmedicine.com.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine is a hematology company harnessing new insights in hepcidin biology to address ineffective red blood cell production (erythropoiesis) in hematologic diseases. Currently focused on the hepcidin pathway, the master regulator of iron metabolism, Disc is developing a portfolio of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to transform the treatment of hematologic diseases. For more information, visit www.discmedicine.com.

