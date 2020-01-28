Disc Prostheses Market Demand to Hit $5.6 Bn by 2026: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing prevalence of degenerative disc disease in developed as well as developing economies is one of the key drivers boosting the disc prostheses market growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for minimally invasive procedures coupled with technological advancement in artificial discs will foster the industry growth. Moreover, huge investment in the development of novel products will further spur the market growth.

Some of the disc prostheses industry growth drivers are:

1. Product & technological innovation such as multi-level disc replacement.

2. Increasing incidences of degenerative disc diseases.

3. Long-term cost benefits for lower re-operation rate for disc replacement.

4. Rising propensity for minimal incision surgery.

5. Better clinical trial results with C-TDR compared to ACDF.

According to this report, the cervical artificial disc segment held around 65% revenue share revenue share in 2019 and is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Rising incidence of cervical degenerative disc disease worldwide will serve to be a positive impact rendering factor on the segment growth. Benefits offered by cervical artificial discs over fusion procedures such as significant decrease in neck pain as well as lower re-operation rates will further increase the adoption of cervical artificial discs, thereby accelerating the segment growth.

The metal-on-biopolymer segment accounted for significant revenue share in 2019 and is poised to show more than 18.5% CAGR over the analysis period. Metal-on-biopolymer discs offer high degree of rotation, flexible spine movement as well as easy insertion process. These discs facilitate both independent and coupled motions, similar to the natural cervical spine motion, leading to increased biocompatibility, thus, augmenting the overall business progress.

Regionally, Asia Pacific disc prostheses market is anticipated to witness over 20% CAGR during the forecast timeframe. The regional business growth is attributed to the large patient pool suffering from musculoskeletal diseases. Rapidly ageing population prone to chronic diseases due to several anatomical and functional changes will fuel the demand for artificial discs in the region. Moreover, developments in healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure will spur the APAC market size.

Some major findings of the disc prostheses market report include:

The Global Spine Journal estimates that around 265 million individuals worldwide suffer from degenerative spine disease and low back pain each year.

Cervical artificial total disc replacement is necessary and medically proven for the treatment of one level or two continuous levels of cervical degenerative disc disease (C3 to C7), in a skeletally mature individual with symptomatic myelopathy or radiculopathy.

Metal-on-polymer artificial discs are preferred over metal-on-metal artificial discs owing to its improved biocompatibility and ease of insertion.

Industry players operating in the disc prostheses market such as Stryker, Medtronic, DePuy Synthes, B. Braun Melsungen and AxioMed among others adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to capitalize on market opportunities.

Some of the prominent market players operating in disc prostheses market include Medtronic, B. Braun Melsungen, Globus Medical, DePuy Synthes, AxioMed, NuVasive, Stryker, Orthofix International, Zimmer Biomet, Synergy Disc Replacement and Simplify Medical. The companies majorly focus on innovative product launches as well as inorganic strategies including mergers, acquisitions and partnerships to strengthen their product portfolio and sustain market competition.

