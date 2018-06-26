DISC Publishes Guide to Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Chronic back pain sufferers know the negative impact the condition can have on their lifestyles. Simple tasks can become difficult, if not impossible. Many factors contribute to back pain, but whatever the reason, help is available to alleviate patients' pain. DISC's new guide helps back pain sufferers understand their options, including non-surgical treatments and minimally invasive spine surgery (MISS). Features of the e-book include:

Conservative approaches to treating back pain

Understanding when to consider surgery and which options are available

Advice for seeking a second opinion

The benefits of minimally invasive spine surgery

"Back surgery is a serious decision, requiring a thoughtful approach and a qualified provider," says Dr. Robert Bray Jr., neurological spine surgeon and founder of DISC. "By choosing an experienced surgeon who offers MISS, you ensure the most effective treatment while minimizing trauma, pain, and the time needed for recovery. Our new guide is a comprehensive resource for people struggling with back pain to find the relief they deserve."

To learn more about this e-book or DISC Sports & Spine Center, visit http://discmdgroup.com.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC) in Newport Beach is California's premier specialty center, providing the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management, and sports medicine. DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery, and arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a more cost-effective basis. DISC operates a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is also the official medical services provider for Red Bull. For more information, contact 949-988-7800, or visit http://discmdgroup.com.

