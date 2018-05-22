DISC Sports & Spine Center in Newport Beach announced a new partnership with Global One and Blue Shield

Today's announcement, made by DISC's CEO, Dr. Robert S. Bray Jr., represents a move toward cost efficiency and simplicity for patients, because payments for services by all providers and the outpatient surgical center will be bundled as a single fee payment. Currently, most healthcare services in the United States are paid on a fee-for-service system, with individual payments for tests, procedures, and provider visits. Bundled payments provide the patient with a distinct cost for the entire process by setting a predetermined amount for a complete surgical episode. Not only does this increase transparency and peace of mind for patients, but it also enhances collaboration between providers.

"We're now working directly with payors like Blue Shield to provide increased access for patients in a more transparent and cost-efficient way," Dr. Bray said. "When patients seek us out, they are often dealing with debilitating pain and injuries. We want to make it as easy as possible for them to get the care they need without the added worry of unexpected costs. It's as simple as paying a deductible or copay. No further bills, no surprises."

Founded in 2011, DISC's Newport Beach center has prided itself on expanding the number and type of high-acuity surgeries available in the outpatient setting—each provided safely, efficiently, and with outcomes and quality measures often surpassing those in the hospital setting. DISC's dedication to recruiting top-quality clinical experts and careful selection of clinically eligible patients substantially reduces the risk of infection, earning DISC's ASCs a 0 percent MRSA infection rate in spine surgery and AAAHC accreditation.

At DISC in Newport Beach, industry-leading surgeons Dr. Bray, Dr. Shifflett, Dr. Melikian, Dr. Mir, and Dr. Kim are all professionally in network with Blue Shield as well. The physicians at DISC approach patient care differently—focusing on innovative and minimally invasive techniques, continuity of care, and providing customized solutions for every patient.

