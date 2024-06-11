DISC Sports & Spine Center Physicians Honored as Los Angeles Magazine 'Top Doctors 2024'

With specialties ranging from neurosurgery and orthopedics to thoracic surgery and pain medicine, DISC's doctors were peer-nominated, vetted and recognized for their excellence.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") continues to earn accolades, with 10 of its highly skilled physicians honored as "Top Doctors 2024" by Los Angeles magazine. The annually published roundup is the result of a countywide, peer-to-peer survey conducted and vetted by Professional Research Services. The resulting resource lists some of the best doctors practicing in the L.A. area today.

DISC Sports & Spine Center's state-of-the-art Marina del Rey location. DISC Sports & Spine Center continues to earn accolades, with 10 of its highly skilled physicians honored as "Top Doctors 2024" by Los Angeles magazine.

DISC's doctors featured on Los Angeles magazine's list of "Top Doctors 2024" range in specialty, from neurosurgery and orthopedics to thoracic surgery and pain medicine. These doctors include:

Dr. Joel S. Beckett, Neurosurgery

Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. , Neurosurgery

Dr. J. Patrick Johnson, Neurosurgery

Dr. Bjorn Lobo, Neurosurgery

Dr. Luke Macyszyn, Neurosurgery

Dr. Farshad Malekmehr, Thoracic Surgery

Dr. Rojeh Melikian, Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Alen A. Nourian, Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Leia Rispoli, Pain Medicine

Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, Orthopedic Surgery

These latest honors come on the heels of recognition for DISC's physicians by Southern California Super Doctors, OCMA's Physicians of Excellence and Castle Connolly's Top Doctors.

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's leading provider of spine care, orthopedics, pain management and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art surgery centers in Newport Beach, Marina del Rey, Valencia and Walnut Creek, as well as comprehensive clinics throughout Southern California, DISC has set a new benchmark for high-quality, minimally invasive care in the outpatient setting. Accepted by most major insurance plans, DISC is dedicated to expanding patient access while prioritizing safety and cost-effectiveness. DISC is an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson

310-930-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center