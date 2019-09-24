DISC Sports & Spine Center Releases E-Book About Artificial Disc Replacement

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC)—California's premier specialty center, providing the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management, and sports medicine—today announced it has released a new e-book about artificial disc replacement. The e-book, titled "Contemplating Artificial Disc Replacement? Here's Everything You Need to Know," covers all aspects of the procedure in depth in order to help prospective candidates decide whether this treatment option is right for them.

According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, approximately 75.7 million adults suffer from neck and low back pain1. For many, these symptoms originate from a damaged disc in their neck or back. Often, this pain doesn't respond to anti-inflammatory treatments or physical therapy, and it may lead to weakness or numbness in extremities or a loss of balance. One option that can correct this problem and alleviate the pain and other symptoms is artificial disc replacement (ADR), also known as total disc replacement (TDR).

"ADR is becoming the preferred treatment method for disc disease in the neck and back, replacing spinal fusion, which has long been a standard surgical technique," said DISC's CEO, Dr. Robert S. Bray Jr. "The reason for this is that ADR offers shorter recovery times and prevents complications such as adjacent segment disease and rapid bone degeneration."

DISC performs ADR as a minimally invasive outpatient surgery. By using an operating microscope throughout the surgery, surgeons can perform the procedure efficiently with minimal trauma to surrounding tissues. This results in fewer complications and faster recovery times.

DISC's e-book educates potential candidates about ADR by addressing various topics, such as: understanding how ADR can help; reviewing the procedure, recovery, and risks and benefits of ADR; determining if a patient is a good candidate for ADR; and finding the right surgeon to perform ADR. The e-book can be accessed here .

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC) in Newport Beach is California's premier specialty center, providing the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management, and sports medicine. DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and for arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC operates a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is also the official medical services provider for Red Bull. For more information, call 949-988-7800 or visit http://discmdgroup.com .

1 "By the Numbers Musculoskeletal Conditions." American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, www.aaos.org/Govern/Federal/CapHill/Numbers.pdf.

SOURCE DISC Sports & Spine Center

Related Links

https://www.discmdgroup.com

