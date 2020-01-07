DISC Sports & Spine Center Releases E-Book About Pain Management

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center (DISC)—a leader in minimally invasive spine care, orthopedics, sports medicine, and pain management—released a new e-book today, titled "Understanding a Pain Management Approach for Spine Care." The e-book is designed to help acute and chronic pain sufferers evaluate all of their options and make informed decisions regarding treatments ranging from therapeutic and pharmacologic approaches to surgical procedures.

According to Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017, back pain ranks as the leading cause of disability worldwide.1 Within the United States, the prevalence of back and neck pain continues to grow each year.2 This is why the medical specialty of pain management has emerged as an integral part of spine care. Pain management specialists often collaborate with other members of a patient's medical team to safely reduce pain and improve quality of life.

"People living with back or neck pain are often limited physically, affecting their ability to work, stay active, and carry out simple day-to-day functions," said DISC's Founder, Dr. Robert S. Bray Jr. "When pain is ongoing, it can even cause problems with a patient's emotional and mental health. That is why it must be addressed by pain management specialists who can collaborate with the patient's team of doctors to find a customized plan that offers the best fit for each individual case."

DISC's offers innovative ways to manage and treat pain, including minimally invasive spine surgery. DISC's pain management experts can treat the source of their patients' pain and help them return to active and healthy lifestyles.

DISC's e-book educates acute and chronic pain sufferers on all treatment options, offering them the ability to assess which customized approach might best address their individual needs. Main topics covered include the role of pain management in spine care, common pain management treatments for spinal conditions, and important considerations when selecting a pain management provider. The e-book can be accessed here .

