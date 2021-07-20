DISC Sports & Spine Center to Present the 2021 Governor's Cup Regatta July 26-31

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Sports & Spine Center ("DISC") will be the title sponsor of the 2021 Governor's Cup regatta, teaming with the Balboa Yacht Club to support the International Youth Match Racing Championship for the second time in three years. Additionally, DISC founding director Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. continues his role as "fleet surgeon," assisting with member health and advising the Club on COVID safety and other protocols making the event possible.

DISC Sports & Spine Center, which was title sponsor of the 2019 Governor's Cup regatta (seen here), renews its commitment for next week's event.

Taking place July 26-31, 2021 off the coast of Newport Beach, the Governor's Cup (known affectionately as the "GovCup") is the oldest and most prestigious youth match racing regatta in the world, with its inaugural event held in 1967. GovCup alumni, who hail from 16 countries and five continents, are among the most famous and successful international sailors.

DISC has long been a champion of competitive sailing and its notable skippers and strategists, counting such prestigious names as America's Cup winners Jimmy Spithill and Tom Slingsby among the patients the center has helped return to sport.

"We are proud to support such a wonderful event with the distinction of having started the careers of so many top sailors around the world," Dr. Bray said. "Sailing is also a personal passion of mine, and I enjoy being able to give back to a sport that has given so much to me."

About DISC Sports & Spine Center

DISC Sports & Spine Center is California's premier specialty center, providing the full scope of spine care, orthopedic care, pain management and sports medicine. With a state-of-the-art outpatient surgery center in Newport Beach and full-service clinic in Marina del Rey, DISC has set a new standard for high-acuity, minimally invasive spine surgery and for arthroscopy in an outpatient setting, both safely and on a cost-effective basis. DISC, which accepts most major insurance plans, is also the official medical services provider for Red Bull.

For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

