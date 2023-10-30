DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey Earns AAAHC Accreditation

News provided by

DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey

30 Oct, 2023, 08:38 ET

The new, state-of-the-art facility was built to deliver DISC's unmatched level of surgical expertise and patient care.

MARINA DEL REY, Calif., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey has earned accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). The new, next-level facility -- an 11,000 square-foot ambulatory surgery center (ASC) with two high-tech operating rooms -- has undergone and passed AAAHC's rigorous inspection, meeting nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality healthcare as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation. DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey has achieved the maximum three-year accreditation.

Continue Reading
DISC elevates the patient experience in its new, modern surgery center built for spine care and orthopedics.
DISC elevates the patient experience in its new, modern surgery center built for spine care and orthopedics.

Today's news underscores the commitment of DISC parent company TriasMD to expand and give more people access to a successful ASC model built around the highest level of patient care. Now that DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey is officially accredited, the ASC can perform outpatient cases with general anesthesia.

"With accreditation in place, we are actively partnering with all major insurers to secure in-network contracts for DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey," said Karen Reiter, TriasMD's Vice President, Operations and Payor Management. "We believe that minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedics and pain management should be more accessible to patients, so we're working strategically with payors to make sure our contracts cover the innovative care we provide."

While more than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are accredited by AAAHC, the screening is entirely voluntary, and not all ASCs undergoing the rigorous evaluation are granted accreditation. AAAHC's accreditation process involves an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services. For more information on AAAHC, visit www.aaahc.org.

About DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey
DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey is a purpose-built outpatient facility focused on the safest, most advanced minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedic sports medicine, total joint replacement and pain management. DISC is a subsidiary of Trias Global and a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 310-912-6170, visit discsurgerycenter.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media Contact:
DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey
310-930-3445
[email protected] 

SOURCE DISC Surgery Center at Marina del Rey

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.