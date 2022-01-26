DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Earns Fifth AAAHC Accreditation

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach ("DISC") has been awarded reaccreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC). For the fifth consecutive time, DISC's outpatient center has undergone and passed AAAHC's rigorous inspection, meeting nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation. This will extend DISC's accreditation for another three-year period.

Drs. Robert S. Bray, Jr. and Grant D. Shifflett perform minimally invasive spine surgery at DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach.

Today's news validates DISC's continued commitment to excellence in patient care through its industry-leading safety protocols and benchmarking. Since opening its doors in 2011, DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has performed over 2,400 spine procedures with zero surgical site infections and a 97% patient satisfaction rate. Between 2017-2021, the center increased volume by over 200%, with key growth drivers in high-acuity spine surgery previously limited to hospitals.

"Early on, we saw an opportunity to not only migrate the full range of spine care to the outpatient setting, but to do so more safely and with better patient outcomes as well," said DISC's founder and neurological spine surgeon Robert S. Bray, Jr., M.D. "DISC developed a methodology and benchmarking that have truly set a new standard for high-acuity spinal care in the ASC. We're proud to see this effort recognized through 10 years of continuous AAAHC accreditation."

DISC's ambulatory surgery center serves as a safe, efficient operating environment for its 30+ physicians, including some of the nation's top spine and orthopedic surgeons (meet DISC's outpatient team HERE). This center, which prides itself on its quality care, continues to outperform national benchmarks.

While more than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are accredited by AAAHC, the screening is entirely voluntary, and not all ASCs undergoing the rigorous evaluation are granted accreditation. AAAHC's accreditation process involves an extensive self-assessment and on-site survey by AAAHC expert surveyors – physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory health care. The survey is consultative and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services. For more information on AAAHC, visit www.aaahc.org.

About DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach (DISC) is a purpose-built outpatient facility focused on pioneering minimally invasive spine surgery, diagnostic and interventional pain management and orthopedic surgery. DISC is a subsidiary of Trias Global and a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company. For more information, call 949-988-7888, visit discsurgerycenter.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Media Contact

Kristien Brada-Thompson

760-274-6393

SOURCE DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach