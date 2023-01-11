DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach Goes In-Network with Cigna

The new DISC-Cigna relationship expands patient access to the highest standards of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art outpatient setting.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach ("DISC") has announced that it is now in-network with Cigna HealthCare of California ("Cigna"). Effective immediately, Cigna members throughout Southern California and beyond have covered access to the highest quality of musculoskeletal care in a state-of-the-art, infection-free outpatient setting. DISC is one of the region's leading providers of minimally invasive spine surgery, orthopedic care, pain management and sports medicine. Watch announcement HERE.

DISC's State-of-the-Art Outpatient Surgery Center Dr. Robert S. Bray, Jr. with the Zeiss Operating Microscope

With this new partnership, Cigna joins DISC in driving a larger shift to site-of-service care, acknowledging that facilities like DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach can perform the full range of spine procedures (from simple to complex) not only safely but often with better outcomes and shorter recovery times, all while improving the economics of healthcare.

Since opening its doors in 2011, DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has performed over 4,500 spine procedures with zero surgical site infections and a 97% patient satisfaction rate. The center has also been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for five consecutive times, meeting nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation

"We are excited to work with Cigna in bringing more patients in-network, making it much easier for them to receive the surgical care they need in a truly optimal setting," said Karen Reiter, Vice President, Operations and Payor Management for Trias MD. "This is a first step in what we hope to be a long and growing relationship with Cigna and its membership."

About DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach is a purpose-built outpatient facility focused on pioneering minimally invasive spine surgery, diagnostic and interventional pain management and orthopedic surgery. DISC is a subsidiary of Trias MD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, and also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram. DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

