DISC Surgery Center at Thousand Oaks Adds 10 Exceptional Doctors

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Expanding Ventura County's access to leading spine and orthopedic care, DISC Surgery Center at Thousand Oaks has added 10 exceptional doctors to its highly skilled medical team. These experts are known for their personalized care, use of innovative, minimally invasive tools and procedures and track records of getting patients back to their active lives with quicker recoveries and better outcomes.

"We are very pleased to have recruited some of Ventura County's best spine and orthopedic surgeons to round out DISC Surgery Center's already strong medical team," said Dr. Alexander Hersel, MD, the nationally recognized interventional pain management specialist who founded DISC Surgery Center at Thousand Oaks (then known Thousand Oaks Surgery Center) and is now working with parent company TriasMD to expand its offerings. "These doctors share our goal of expanding the scope of leading-edge care available to people in a convenient, comfortable outpatient setting."

Daniel C. Acevedo, MD – Dr. Acevedo is an award-winning, board-certified orthopedic surgeon with a subspecialty focus on shoulder and elbow reconstruction. He uses evidence-based practices, the latest medical research and cutting-edge treatments to provide his patients the best possible care.

John Ross Burge, MD – Dr. Burge is a fellowship-trained hip and knee replacement surgeon using cutting-edge procedures including robotic-assisted joint replacement and computer navigation joint replacement. He is one of a few exclusive Zimmer ROSA robot-trained surgeons in Ventura County.

Grigor Grigoryan, MD – Dr. Grigoryan is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon with fellowship training in total joint replacements and complex revision surgery of the hip and knee. He combines his expertise with a conservative approach, believing that surgery should be considered as a last resort.

J. Ryan Quinn, MD – Dr. Quinn is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in total knee and hip replacement and revision. He is a leader in the use of Mako SmartRobotics™ for joint replacement as well as innovative prevention surgeries like osteochondral allografts and osteotomies.

Behnam Sharareh, MD – Dr. Sharareh is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in traumatic and degenerative conditions of the shoulder and elbow. Treating his patients "like family," he takes a personalized approach to minimally invasive arthroscopy and reconstruction.

Lakshmanan Sivasundaram, MD – Dr. Sivasundaram is board-certified orthopedic surgeon who specializes in sports medicine, shoulder, hip and knee surgery. He has specialized training in joint preservation procedures, including modern cartilage restoration techniques and arthroplasty.

Stephan J. Sweet, MD – Dr. Sweet is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with expertise in arthroscopy, sports medicine and shoulder and knee replacement. He uses state-of-the-art, minimally invasive procedures to return patients to their regular activities as quickly as possible.

Michael T. Vercillo, MD – Dr. Vercillo is a board-certified, fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine expert who takes an individualized, compassionate and innovative approach in treating patients with injuries to the shoulders, elbows and knees, including total joint replacement.

Katherine E. Wagner, MD – Dr. Wagner is a board eligible, Stanford fellowship-trained neurosurgeon specializing in minimally invasive and complex spine surgery. Her interests include motion-preserving surgery (including disc and facet arthroplasty), neuro-navigation, exoscopic and robotic surgery, and spinal instrumentation.

David L. Westra, MD – Dr. Westra is a board-certified neurosurgeon specializing in complex and minimally invasive spine surgery. In practice for more than 20 years, he is highly recommended and has extensive expertise treating a wide range of neck pain and spine problems.

DISC Surgery Center is a network of outpatient facilities for high-quality, minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management, orthopedics and sports medicine. With state-of-the-art locations throughout California, each DISC Surgery Center is focused on patient satisfaction, with top physicians delivering care in a safe, inviting setting. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD (a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company) and an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD.

