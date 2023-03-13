DISC Surgery Center Deepens Relationship with Blue Shield to Provide Greater Access to Outpatient Spine Care

DISC's new Blue Shield contract, effective March 15, covers minimally invasive spine, including leading-edge motion preservation procedures like artificial disc replacement and other complex spine surgeries.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach ("DISC") has deepened its partnership with Blue Shield of California ("Blue Shield") to both advance and increase access to leading-edge spine care in the outpatient setting. Today's announcement is the result of a thoughtful and swift negotiation. DISC, through parent company TriasMD, was one of the first surgery centers in California to work directly with Blue Shield in 2023 to establish a new and expansive contract.

Dr. Grant D. Shifflett (quoted in the release) performs leading-edge spine surgery at DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach. (PRNewsfoto/DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach) DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has deepened its relationship with Blue Shield of California, resulting in a new, expansive contract effective March 15. (PRNewsfoto/DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach)

"One of the major pillars of our company is creating strong partnerships with payors, so we were excited that Blue Shield saw the value of spine in the outpatient setting and was ready to give more people access to it," said TriasMD CEO James H. Becker. "The local Blue Shield team was also able to move quickly on this so there would be no lapse in coverage for any of our patients."

Effective March 15, Blue Shield members will have covered access to the latest in minimally invasive and motion preservation procedures, including artificial disc replacement and other complex spine surgeries.

Added Dr. Grant D. Shifflett, an orthopedic spine surgeon and partner at DISC: "It's great to see insurers like Blue Shield recognize the high level of care we're able to provide in a state-of-the art outpatient facility built especially for minimally invasive spine. With a focus on motion preservation, our patients experience quicker recoveries and better outcomes that get them back to their active lives sooner."

Since opening its doors in 2011, DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach has performed over 4,500 spine procedures with zero surgical site infections and a 97% patient satisfaction rate. The center has also been awarded accreditation by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care (AAAHC) for five consecutive times, meeting nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care as determined by an independent, external process of evaluation.

About DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach

DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach is a purpose-built outpatient facility focused on pioneering minimally invasive spine surgery, interventional pain management and orthopedic surgery. DISC is a subsidiary of TriasMD, a Chicago Pacific Founders portfolio company, and also an official partner of Red Bull Athlete Performance Center. For more information, call 949-988-7800, visit www.discmdgroup.com or follow @DISCMD on Instagram.

Contact:

Kristien Brada-Thompson

310-930-3445

[email protected]

SOURCE DISC Surgery Center at Newport Beach