DiscGenics CEO to Present at Upcoming Industry Conferences

DiscGenics, Inc.

26 Sep, 2023, 11:45 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscGenics, Inc., a privately held, late-stage clinical, biopharmaceutical company focused on developing regenerative cell-based therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine, today announced that Flagg Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DiscGenics will present at the following conferences:

East-West BioPharma Summit being held October 2-4 in Cambridge, Massachusetts and livestreamed globally.

Format

Company Presentation

Date:

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Time: 

9:45 AM ET

Location: 

Salon 5-6 at the Boston Marriott Cambridge

Organized by BioCentury and BayHelix in collaboration with McKinsey & Company, the East-West BioPharma Summit brings together industry leaders and investors to debate global development strategy, and to network with peers from both the East and West.

Virtual attendance is available, which includes access to a recording of DiscGenics' company presentation. For more information, please visit: https://conferences.biocentury.com/east-west-summit

2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa being held October 10-12 in Carlsbad, California and livestreamed globally.

Format

Company Presentation

Date:

Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time:

9:45 AM PT

Location: 

Ecolab Life Sciences Ballroom at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort

Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 120 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

Virtual attendance is available, which includes a livestream of DiscGenics' presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. For more information, please visit https://meetingonthemesa.com.

About DiscGenics

DiscGenics is a privately held, late-stage clinical, biopharmaceutical company developing cell-based regenerative therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine. DiscGenics's first product candidate, IDCT (rebonuputemcel), is an allogeneic, injectable discogenic progenitor cell therapy for symptomatic, mild to moderate lumbar disc degeneration. IDCT is a mixture of live Discogenic Cells, which are a manufactured progenitor cell population derived from donated adult human intervertebral disc tissue, and a viscous carrier. IDCT has been granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the only company in the world to develop an allogeneic cell therapy derived from intervertebral disc cells to treat diseases of the disc, DiscGenics has a unique opportunity to offer a non-surgical, potentially regenerative solution for the treatment of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of back pain. For more information, visit discgenics.com

