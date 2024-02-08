DiscGenics to Present at Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscGenics, Inc., a privately held, late-stage clinical, biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic, cell-based, regenerative therapies for musculoskeletal degeneration, today announced that Flagg Flanagan, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of DiscGenics will present at Canaccord Genuity's 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference.

  • Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
  • Time: 3:30 PM PST
  • Location: Westin St. Francis, San Francisco

Flanagan will present an update on DiscGenics' lead product candidate, IDCT (injectable disc cell therapy, or rebonuputemcel), a standalone, single-injection biologic treatment designed to halt progression of lumbar disc degeneration and regenerate the disc from the inside out. He will also provide a brief overview of the Company's pre-clinical development of a follow-on allogeneic cell platform and a total biologic disc replacement in development with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

The presentation will be webcast and available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord92/discg/2629242

About DiscGenics
DiscGenics is a privately held, late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company developing allogeneic, cell-based regenerative therapies for musculoskeletal degeneration. It's lead product candidate, IDCT (injectable disc cell therapy, or rebonuputemcel), is a standalone, single-injection biologic treatment designed to halt progression of lumbar disc degeneration and regenerate the disc from the inside out. IDCT is entering pivotal Phase III trials in the U.S. to target pain and disability in patients with lumbar disc degeneration. The active ingredient in IDCT is a live, manufactured progenitor cell population derived from donated adult human intervertebral disc tissue, mixed with a viscous carrier. IDCT has been granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. DiscGenics is also developing a follow-on allogeneic cell platform to enable new musculoskeletal indications. To further development of these unique therapies, and to maintain control over compliance, cost, and production timelines, DiscGenics has built and validated an in-house scalable, allogeneic cell manufacturing process and cGMP facility at its headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah. For more information, visit discgenics.com

News Releases in Similar Topics

