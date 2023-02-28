DiscGenics to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 2023 Musculoskeletal Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiscGenics, Inc., a privately held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell-based regenerative therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine, today announced that it will present at Canaccord Genuity's 18th Annual Musculoskeletal Conference taking place in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, March 7, 2023.

DiscGenics's Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Flagg Flanagan will present from 3:00 – 3:25 PM Pacific Time in Pompeian 4 at Caesars Palace Las Vegas. Flanagan will provide a corporate overview and update of the Company's recently completed clinical study of its allogeneic disc progenitor cell therapy (IDCT) for lumbar disc degeneration.

About DiscGenics

DiscGenics is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell-based regenerative therapies that alleviate pain and restore function in patients with degenerative diseases of the spine. DiscGenics's first product candidate, IDCT (rebonuputemcel), is an allogeneic, injectable discogenic progenitor cell therapy for symptomatic, mild to moderate lumbar disc degeneration. IDCT is a mixture of live Discogenic Cells, which are a manufactured progenitor cell population derived from donated adult human intervertebral disc tissue, and a viscous carrier. IDCT has been granted regenerative medicine advanced therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As the only company in the world to develop an allogeneic cell therapy derived from intervertebral disc cells to treat diseases of the disc, DiscGenics has a unique opportunity to offer a non-surgical, potentially regenerative solution for the treatment of patients suffering from the debilitating effects of back pain. For more information, visit discgenics.com.

SOURCE DiscGenics, Inc.