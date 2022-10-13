Discharge 1-2-3 Expands Into Surgical Centers to Enhance Pre- and Post-Operative Care

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callibra, Inc. dba Discharge 1-2-3 announced today the recent expansion of their award-winning Composer® product for Surgical Centers and Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) venues. Composer® augments pre- and post-op care by providing patient- and procedure-specific customized instructions and education to promote optimal patient outcomes and prevent readmissions.

Clough Surgical Center, Emerson Hospital, Concord MA, an advanced cutting-edge facility, was looking for a solution that would deliver both better patient outcomes and satisfaction through high-quality instruction and education content and an efficient clinician workflow.

Wendy Repucci, BSN, RN and Nurse Manager of Clough Surgical Center, played a key role in selecting Composer®. The 30-year veteran RN at Emerson said, "Patient education plays an important role in the recovery outcomes of each patient. Discharge 1-2-3 provides easy-to-read documents that are offered in many languages which improves patient care and promotes patient satisfaction in an easy-to-use and time-efficient manner. Educational materials, such as discharge teaching documents, should be based on evidence-based practice and tailored to the specific needs of the patient and that is precisely what Discharge 1-2-3 achieves."

Discharge 1-2-3 software products provide powerful user features and multilingual patient education content libraries, both standalone and as components that can be integrated into many EMRs and surgical information systems. It automates and streamlines the discharge process and provides a level of patient-specific customized, bilingual instructions not otherwise easy to achieve without compromising efficiency.

Echoing the thinking at Clough, Dr. Christopher Galassi, MD MS, CEO, Callibra, Inc. said, "Patients who understand their procedure and know what to expect after their procedure are better participants and partners in their own care. That patient partnership translates into better outcomes and higher patient satisfaction overall. Bilingual documents in patients' native language help assure the same quality and equity for all patients in the community. We are very excited to be a part of the state-of-the-art care at Clough Surgical Center."

Designed by physicians for physicians, Discharge 1-2-3 products are used both in the US and internationally and provide content in English, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, French Canadian, Vietnamese, Korean, Arabic and Persian. Callibra software and user interface designs are protected by multiple US and international patents.

About Callibra, Inc dba Discharge 1-2-3

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Discharge 1-2-3 - Callibra, Inc. is a Patient Document Technology Company and past winner of the Chicago Innovation Award. Fully integrated or interfaced into many major EMRs and surgical information systems. Examples include Epic, Altera, Meditech, Picis PulseCheck, CMR and others. Discharge 1-2-3 solutions are used in hundreds of hospitals for tens of millions of patient discharges annually. http://www.discharge123.com/

