Disclosure Event to Feature Whistleblower Testimony, New Visual Evidence, and Policy Recommendations

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Steven Greer, Founder and President of The Disclosure Project, will host a major press conference on May 8, 2026, at the National Press Club, marking the 25th anniversary of his historic 2001 briefing that introduced military and government whistleblowers to the public and helped catalyze the modern UAP disclosure movement.

This anniversary event will present new first-hand whistleblower testimony, alongside video, photographic evidence, and analytical findings addressing longstanding questions surrounding unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP), covert programs, and government transparency.

Scheduled speakers include former military personnel offering direct accounts of underground facilities, recovered materials, and encounters with advanced aerial craft. Among them, a U.S. Army Green Beret will describe being taken to a facility in Indiana housing non-human artifacts, as well as witnessing a man-made "Tic Tac" craft during a mission in the Middle East. Additional testimony includes a U.S. Marine reporting a 300-foot-diameter man-made UAP used in human trafficking operations, and another Marine describing a large triangular craft observed near 29 Palms, California.

Presentations will also examine covert, unacknowledged programs and the development of advanced man-made UAP technologies. Speakers will address the misuse of such technologies, including their potential role in illicit operations and experimentation.

A featured segment will highlight analysis of the "Buga Sphere," an object recovered in Buga, Colombia. According to preliminary findings, resin found within the object has been carbon dated to approximately 12,560 years ago. Scientific scans and test results will be presented by Dr. Greer and special guest, Jaime Maussan to contribute to ongoing discussions about advanced non-human technologies and their implications.

Dr. Greer will conclude the event with recommendations for Presidential executive actions and Congressional initiatives aimed at increasing oversight, accountability, and transparency related to UAP and associated programs.

This press conference will bring together witness testimony, visual evidence, and policy proposals as part of a broader effort to advance public understanding and governmental disclosure.

Event Details:

Date: May 8, 2026

Time: 3:00 PM – 4:30 PM (Doors open at 2:00 PM)

Location: National Press Club, Ballroom

529 14th St. NW, Washington, DC 20045

Media are encouraged to attend. Please RSVP by May 4, 2026.

Media Contact:

Raven Nabulsi

The Disclosure Project

[email protected]

https://drstevengreer.com

SOURCE The Disclosure Project