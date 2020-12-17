Disclosure Honored as Songwriters of The Year at SESAC 2020 Pop Awards

NEW YORK, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SESAC celebrated songwriters and music publishers of this year's most-performed pop songs with its fourth and final virtual awards celebration of 2020. Honorees for the 2020 Pop Awards were announced on the organization's website and across social media platforms with exclusive video content.

"We couldn't end this year without recognizing the remarkable talents of our songwriters in the pop genre," said John Josephson, Chairman and CEO, SESAC Rights Management. "We're so grateful for their outstanding songwriting, creative influence and passion—especially during this unprecedented year. We're looking forward to celebrating with each of them in person in the near future."

"We're thrilled to cap this year by acknowledging and celebrating our Pop Awards honorees," added Sam Kling, SVP of Creative Operations, SESAC. "Despite these trying times, their indelible songs have lifted our spirits and kept us going."

SESAC's Disclosure (Guy and Howard Lawrence) was named Songwriter of the Year and earned the Song of the Year award for co-writing the chart-topping hit "Talk," recorded by Khalid, which also earned a nomination for Record of the Year at the 62nd Grammy Awards. Universal Music Publishing Group was named Publisher of the Year.

Below you will find a complete list of honorees. In addition, you can click here to find an Awards page with photos and videos from honorees and special guests.

SESAC Pop Music Honorees:

Songwriter of the Year:

Disclosure (Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence)

Publisher of the Year:

Universal Music Publishing Group

Song of the Year:

"Talk"

Written by Guy Lawrence and Howard Lawrence

Recorded by Khalid

Published by Universal Music Publishing Group

PERFORMANCE AWARD WINNERS

"TALK"

Written by: Guy Lawrence, Howard Lawrence

Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: Khalid

"DANCING WITH A STRANGER"

Written by: Jimmy Napes

Published by: Downtown Music Publishing

Recorded by: Sam Smith & Normani

"ROXANNE"

Written by: Lauren LaRue

Published by: Tru Music, Songs That Go Boom, Prescription Songs

Recorded by: Arizona Zervas

"PANINI"

Written by: Kurt D. Cobain

Published by: The End Of Music LLC, BMG Music Rights

Recorded by: Lil Nas X

"BEST SHOT"

Written by: Jimmie Allen, Josh London

Published by: Endurance Music Group, Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Castle Bound Music

Recorded by: Jimmie Allen

"A LOT"

Written by: Dacoury 'Dahi' Natche

Published by: Dahi Productions. Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Recorded by: 21 Savage

"HEAT"

Written by: Aaron Lamont Small

Published by: Aaron Lamont Publishing, Ultra Music Publishing

Recorded by: Chris Brown featuring Gunna

"SLIDE"

Written by: Keenon 'YG' Jackson

Published by: Rap Money, Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: H.E.R. featuring YG

"ONE THING RIGHT"

Written by: Matt McGinn, Josh Hoge

Published by: McGinndependence Day, Songs For Own Music, Universal Music Publishing Group, SMACKWORKS MUSIC, Kobalt Group Publishing

Recorded by: Marshmello & Kane Brown

"NEVER REALLY OVER"

Written by: Dagny Norvoll Sandvik

Published by: Spirit Music Group

Recorded by: Katy Perry

"FeRRis WhEEL"

Written by: Dez Wright

Published by: Dez Wright Beats

Recorded by: Tory Lanez featuring Trippie Redd

"TWERK"

Written by: Rico Love

Published by: Rico Love Is The Best Rapper Alive, Warner Chappell Music

Recorded by: City Girls featuring Cardi B

"EASY (Remix)"

Written by: DaniLeigh

Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: DaniLeigh featuring Chris Brown

"SATURDAY NIGHTS (Remix)"

Written by: Josh Hoge

Published by: Songs For Owen Music, Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: Khalid

"I'M SO TIRED…"

Written by: Troye Sivan

Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: Lauv & Troye Sivan

"LA LA LAND"

Written by: Keenon 'YG' Jackson

Published by: Rap Money, Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: Bryce Vine featuring YG

"RIGHT BACK"

Written by: Michele Williams

Published by: 1972 Music, Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Recorded by: Khalid

"DOIN' TIME"

Written by: Marshall Goodman

Published by: Lyvia's Goods, Concord Music Group

Recorded by: Lana Del Rey

"10/10"

Written by: Rex Orange County

Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: Rex Orange County

"GO LOKO"

Written by: Keenon 'YG' Jackson

Published by: Rap Money, Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: YG, Tyga & Jon Z

"GUIDING LIGHT"

Written by: Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Ted Dwane, Winston Marshall

Published by: Universal Music Publishing Group

Recorded by: Mumford & Sons

Media Contact:

Edie Emery

SESAC Inc.

[email protected]

615.963.3496 / 202.423.6806



Jenna Smith

SESAC Inc.

[email protected]

615.932.7905

SOURCE SESAC Rights Management