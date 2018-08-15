Discogs Releases 2018 Mid-Year Marketplace Analysis

Notable data coming from this year's report is the continued rise in sales of the vinyl format at 14.97% year-over-year. However, cassette sales saw the most growth at 35.19%... is the cassette resurgence finally here? The Top Catalog Sales leaves few surprises as Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon sits steadily at #1. The Top New Album Sales is populated with antipoles to Nielsen's Top 10 Vinyl Albums chart with Sleep's The Sciences at #1 and Khruangbin's Con Todo El Mundo at #4 as examples of the dramatic differences when factoring in the International reach of the Discogs Community.

Discogs is the world's foremost Database, Marketplace, and Community for music. The user-built Database boasts a catalog of more than 10 million releases and 5.3 million artists making it the most extensive physical music Database in the world. By connecting Buyers and Sellers across the globe, with more than 42 million items available the Discogs Marketplace is the leading destination for both new releases and elusive rarities. Join more than 4.9 million active Community members: Download the Discogs App for iOS (HERE) and Android (HERE). New to Discogs? Get Started. More on Discogs, including logos and brand guidelines at discogs.com/brand. Media resources at discogs.mediaroom.com.

SOURCE Discogs

Related Links

http://www.discogs.com

