Discogs Releases 2019 Mid-Year Marketplace Report

Notable data coming from this year's report is the continued rise in sales of the vinyl format at 3.03% year-over-year with over 4.3 million records purchased. However, CD sales saw the most growth at 23.6%, so perhaps the CD is not extinct just yet ? The Top Catalog Sales see Talk Talk's Spirit of Eden prominently at #1 followed by Tracy Chapman's eponymous debut album at #2. The Top New Album Sales is populated with antipoles to Nielsen's Top 10 Vinyl Albums chart with Bob Dylan's Record Store Day release of Blood on the Tracks replica test pressing at #1 and the Record Store Day release of The Crow (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) at #2 as examples of the dramatic differences when factoring in the International reach of the Discogs Community.

About Discogs Inc.

SOURCE Discogs