Discount Custom Cabinets launches new product lines of Quartz, Granite, Solid Surface and Laminate Countertops

Discount Custom Cabinets is the trendy website for buyers interested in upgrading their countertops, kitchen, and bathroom cabinets.

CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discount Custom Cabinets expands its product line with beautiful quartz, granite, solid surface and laminate countertops. These premium countertops are now available on our website at an affordable price point - perfect for those who want to give their kitchen a facelift without spending too much money. Our team is passionate about providing quality kitchen and bathroom cabinets and now countertops that exceed customer expectations; visit our website today to learn more about our latest offerings!

At Discount Custom Cabinets, we understand that updating your kitchen or bathroom can be expensive - which is why we're excited to announce our newest line of quartz, granite, solid surface, and laminate countertops! These premium materials are now available on our website at an affordable price point - perfect for those who want the best bang for their buck. We know how important it is that your remodelling project reflect your personal style; visit our website today to check us out before before making your final decision on your remodel. DCC manufacturers maintains warehouses in Houston, Texas, Raleigh, North Carolina, Apopka, Nevada, Cleveland, Ohio, and Canton, Ohio. Customers can take advantage of the promotions by going to the online store or calling one of our in-house design professionals. A full variety of Quartz, Granite, Solid Surface and Laminate Countertops with installation in addition to our numerous line of cabinetry is now available from Ohio's #1 wholesale cabinet distributor.

The DCC founders, Adam and Corey, believe that everyone should be able to experience the "HGTV-looking" kitchen of their dreams without going over budget. The sales Manager James Cornish said, "This is a fantastic addition to the high-quality cabinets and services that we offer. Our high-quality cabinets have the Amish-built look and feel that exudes quality and craftsmanship, without the hefty price tag."

About Discount Custom Cabinets:

Recently opened a retail location in Canton, Ohio, they give back to their communities on a national and international level, supporting people and organizations that improve the lives of others.

SOURCE Discount Custom Cabinets