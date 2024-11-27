Discount Fence USA Celebrates Veterans Appreciation Month by Honoring an Austin Area Veteran in Need of Assistance

AUSTIN, Texas., Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As November ushers in the spirit of gratitude, Discount Fence USA proudly announces that November is designated as Veterans Appreciation Month. This special initiative aims to honor and express gratitude to the veterans and active military personnel who have and continue to safeguard our freedoms as Americans. Throughout the entire month of November, all veterans and active military personnel can take advantage of a limited-time offer, where Discount Fence USA is offering a 10% discount on any new fence, railing, or gate installation project. The discount can be applied to a wide variety of fencing options, including wood, chain link, and wrought iron installations.

As a veteran-owned company, this special initiative not only showcases Discount Fence USA's appreciation for the community but also reinforces the company's dedicated efforts to giving back by demonstrating a tough work ethic, with a laser focus on customer service, and military precision installation methods, for which the company is based upon. Discount Fence USA humbly demonstrated its commitment to giving back to the veteran community through a generous surprise for 23-year United States Air Force veteran Clifton Jones who served in the Vietnam War and was stationed abroad in countries including Japan, Korea, Taiwan Vietnam, and Germany. Mr. Jones was nominated to have his fence replaced by Discount Fence USA, in observance of Veterans Day. The team arrived unannounced at Mr. Jones's home to donate and install a brand-new fence, and as they learned more about Mr. Jones' service and about his family, they discovered a much bigger need, in the form of foundation repairs that also required immediate attention in the home. Dan Honig, owner of Discount Fence USA also presented Mr. Jones and his family a check to help address and use towards the foundation issues at Mr. Jones's home. Watch the heartwarming video here: Discount Fence USA - Honoring a Hero

Discount Fence USA is an established name in Central and South Texas, with over 11,000 fence projects completed each year in and around the Austin and San Antonio, Texas metro areas — combining quality craftsmanship with a dedication to customer satisfaction. Their experienced team of local contractors, backed by more than 15 years of industry experience, ensures that every installation is executed with precision and care. Projects are typically completed within one day, and all work comes with a minimum one-year warranty, making it easier for veterans and their families to improve their homes without added stress.

Veterans and Active Military personnel can schedule a consultation and claim their 10% discount on a new installation during the month of November, by calling Discount Fence USA at (512) 334-9546 or visiting their website at https://discountfenceusa.com/.

About Discount Fence USA:

Discount Fence USA is the largest residential fencing contractor in Central and South Texas, proudly serving the communities of Austin and San Antonio. Founded by U.S. Army veteran Daniel A. Honig, Sr., the company is a second-generation, locally owned and operated business dedicated to providing exceptional fence installation and repair services. With an unwavering focus on quality, customer satisfaction, and community support, Discount Fence USA stands as a trusted partner for both residential and commercial fencing needs. Learn more at https://discountfenceusa.com/.

